Gaming News: StarCraft 2's WCS Global Finals Is Upon Us

"It seems like just yesterday we were talking about Starcraft 2 as the shining beacon of eSports and competitive gaming."

These are the words of Paul Tassi on Forbes' website. I also might add that the following was said in 2012! Since the heyday of professional esports, StarCraft in both of its iterations has served as a benchmark for what a successful execution of making an esports scene looks like.

However, these days are long bygone. Today, StarCraft generates a below-standard fanbase in comparison to the current gaming giants such as Dota 2 and League of Legends.

Nevertheless, there exist some rabid fans of the game who have spent the better part of their lives playing and watching this acclaimed RTS (real-time strategy).

Fans of the game argue for and against players en masse on TLnet's blog among various places.

Korea's numero uno player, Cho "Maru" Seong Ju is poised to be among the favorites of the tournament. The 21-year-old debuted in Wings of Liberty, the first StarCraft 2 game, at a tender age in 2010.

He hasn't looked back since and continues to pillage through tournaments at will. Another old-timer that looks to be among the top of the ladder is Joo "Zest" Sung Wook. He has titles such as Global StarCraft 2 League (GSL), KeSPA Cup, and Intel Extreme Masters under his belt.

Now onto the WCS (World Championship Series).

The game will be played on the patch Legacy of the Void 4.6.2. There are 16 contestants, and they are divided into the three races that exist in the StarCraft universe.

Seven are Protoss, four are Terran, and five are Zerg. The tournament starts on the 26th October and ends at the 3rd of December. The money at stakes is a whopping $700,000.

You can catch the action online at https://www.twitch.tv/gsl.

