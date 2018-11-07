×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Gaming News: Tencent to limit playing time of some mobile gamers

Soham Narendra Rane
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
12   //    07 Nov 2018, 07:34 IST

Image result for tencent gaming

Tencent is in the news again, this time for mixed reasons and facing mixed reactions. Tencent Games is, of course, the video game holding and publishing division of Tencent Interactive Entertainment, which is a division of Chinese conglomerate Tencent. As of March 2018, they are the largest video game company in the world.

On the mobile platform, they have very notable games such as Arena of Valor and PUBG Mobile. Now, with the growth of gaming across various demographics, especially in China, it seems that Tencent will engage in direct action to tackle certain social problems that develop from gaming, supposedly.

For younger users of their games, it has been decided that the games available to them will be present only for the time period of one hour. These are important and highlight-worthy changes that are being undertaken in the gaming industry by none other than industry forerunners themselves.

This drastic measure was first undertaken in September in China. A verification scheme was put into use to differentiate between children from more mature users. Gamers younger than 12 on the game "Honor of Kings" were flagged.

It has been reported that the game had led to a major addiction problem that needed to be tackled and dealt with. There have been reports of a lack of homework completion.

It has now been decided that the same demographic will be allocated only an hour each day of online play time. Players between the age of 13 to 18 will be able to play for up to two hours a day. As per a Tencent spokesperson, the company will enforce a blanket ban on both set of users that will prevent them from playing the game between 9 PM and 8 AM.

A company representative informed the Wall Street Journal:

“Minor protection is an important task that the whole society pays close attention to. [Tencent] has a high degree of responsibility and obligation.”

Having plans in place to extend this system to all of its titles in 2019, Tencent says that 10 mobile games will be running this mechanism by the end of the current year.

Soham Narendra Rane
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I write about games and stuff.
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Lite released
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Assault Rifles You Must Use To Survive
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: Tencent to update PUBG Mobile to make the...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG mobile gets its first major tournament
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: 2 Indian Teams Are Through to Finals of PUBG...
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: 100 Million And Counting
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile to host the first major tournament...
RELATED STORY
PUBG: 4 Players who are on the Verge To Create History...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Best bolt action sniper rifles and their...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: Tencent to introduce new gun along with...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us