Gaming News: Uzi becomes the first Nike Esports star

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 24 Oct 2018, 19:42 IST

Uzi will be the part of the campaign "dribble &"

Nike has signed a deal with Esports star Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao which makes him the first Nike Esports Star. Uzi is a League of Legends player and has been active in the League scene since 2012. He is regarded as one of the best League players of all time and is still going strong.

He will be the part of "dribble &" campaign led by NBA megastar LeBron James. Chinese actor Bai Jingting along with Uzi will promote the campaign. In a photo released by Nike Uzi can be seen wearing Black Tshirt with "Dribble and Carry" written on it. The word 'carry' has been highlighted which usually means carrying your team to victory in gaming terms. James trademark symbol can also be seen on the t-shirt.

Uzi plays the role of Attack Damage Carry for his team Royal Never Give up and has been the featured carry for a quite a while now. He along with his team has won every possible tournament this year only losing in Worlds 2018. This includes two domestic trophies and 2 international tournaments. This dominance over the year might be the reason he was selected for the campaign. However, RNG had to face a surprise exit in 2018 Worlds losing to G2 Esports.

The campaign is rumored to be about the lifestyle of an athlete through the revolving stages of life and although James is expected to be the centerpiece of the campaign the inclusion of Uzi shows the prominence of Esports Industry.

Many big names have been drifting towards the Esports Industry lately with Rap Star Drake being the latest. He along with entrepreneur Scooter Braum invested in 100 Thieves Esports organization. The owner of 100 Thieves Nadeshot informed the community about the deal via Twitter and appreciated both the investors.