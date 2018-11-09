Gaming News: Valiant Hearts - The Great War is out now on Nintendo Switch

Ubisoft

While Nintendo Switch users gear up for a huge Pokemon game release next week known as Pokemon "Let's go!", This hidden gem creeps it's way onto the Nintendo eShop today.

Keep in mind that the game is only available digitally.

Released first on June 24, 2014, for PC, PS3, PS4, XBOX360, XBOX ONE, Android as well as iOs devices, Valiant Hearts - The Great War is a puzzle based game which takes place around the time of World War 1.

It was developed by Ubisoft Montpellier, most commonly known for Rayman games.

Throughout the game, you play as 4 main characters which are-the Frenchman Emile, his German son-in-law Karl, American soldier Freddie, and Belgian nurse Anna.

Each character can interact with objects, perform a melee attack, etc. and also some abilities are unique to every character.

For example-Freddie carries shears which can be used to cut through barbed wire, and Anna can treat patients for injuries, which requires the player to press buttons with precise timing.

The game presents a tight narrative which is split into 4 chapters featuring different objectives to complete, car chases, combat and puzzles, all filled with a nostalgia ride of classic songs being played in the background.

Valiant Hearts looks like a cool, unique adventure across World War 1, The Great War, to have on your Nintendo Switch while you wait for the next Pokemon game to arrive.

Pretty neat right?

To be honest, I haven't played the game yet, but watching the launch trailer made me really excited and I think I'll just go and download it now.

Who knew Ubisoft could make such a game?

The game generally receive positive reviews at its launch back in 2014 with an average Metacritic score of around 78/100 across all the platforms.