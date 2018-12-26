Gaming rumours: Halo Infinite might feature an RPG system

RPG elements to the new Halo game sounds pretty interesting

When Halo Infinite was announced at this year's E3, fans of the blockbuster First person shooter series were elated about what the new game will be.

Developers 343 industries had confirmed only a few details about the upcoming game. But the new job listing for latest installment suggests that the game might have RPG elements to it.

As per the job listing, 343 are looking to hire a senior systems designer to work on the new Halo.

As expected of such a demanding post, the fitting candidate should possess experience on high-level AAA game design and deep understanding on workings of shooter games. But one of the requirements stands out among all of them, that all the applicants should be familiar with RPG mechanics.

While the job listing doesn't elaborate more about it, it is certainly clear that folks at 343 will certainly bring something new to the table.

Though it is uncertain at this point, the new RPG elements might bring us deep character customization and focus gear progression like armor and weapons.

Moreover, this new development lines up perfectly with Halo community's talk about the 'Open World'. This rumor is not only started by the new game trailer but also what 343 Studios said in a statement that Halo Infinite will contain," a living, breathing world ripe for exploration and endless gameplay possibilities."

What Halo fans can expect from the upcoming game is a new Open World experience. With the RPG like character development and replayability with one major plot. It makes a lot of sense that Halo will progress in this new direction.

However, the big question is how the Halo fans will respond to this new feature? Will they openly accept the new elements or spark a debate that why should a classic FPS turned in RPG like Destiny 2. Until further details are given on the upcoming title, it's merely pure speculation for now.