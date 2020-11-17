Gaming Tamizhan (GT King): Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more

Since its release, Garena Free Fire has garnered a massive player base, which also serves as an audience for content creators and streamers. Gaming Tamizhan, aka GT King, is a famous Tamil Free Fire YouTuber from India.

This article looks at his real name, in-game details, and more.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gaming Tamizhan’s (GT King) real name and Free Fire ID

His real name is Ravichandra Vigneshwer, and his Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

GT King has featured in 16202 squad games and stood victorious in 3268 of them, maintaining a win rate of 20.17%. With 45045 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.48.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 1651 matches and bagged 158 wins at a win rate of 9.56%. He has secured 2952 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.98.

Advertisement

Lastly, the YouTuber has appeared in 647 solo games and managed to stay unbeaten in 48, having a win percentage of 7.41%. In the process, he has racked up 1412 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has participated in 190 squad games and has 42 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 22.10%. He has registered 361 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.44.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 39 matches and has a single Booyah. He has killed 128 foes in the mode at a K/D ratio of 3.37.

His YouTube channel

GT King started creating content on YouTube around two years ago. The first video on his channel dates back to January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a 710 videos and amassed over 147 million views combined. Currently, he boasts a massive subscriber count of over 1.55 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

His social media accounts

Gaming Tamizhan is active on Instagram; click here to visit his account.

He also streams on Booyah! Click here to visit his profile.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?