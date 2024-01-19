Gaming VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other voice actors revealed

Gaming is the newest 4-star Pyro unit in Genshin Impact and will be released in the first phase of version 4.4. He is an interesting character who works as a Transport Guard in the Sword and Strongbox Secure Transport Agency. Gaming likes to perform the Wushou Dance in Liyue Harbor, based on the traditional Chinese Lion dance form. With his release right around the corner, HoYoverse has officially revealed his voice actors for all four dubs.

All four artists are amazing, and Travelers can expect a good experience while playing the new Pyro character. This article will briefly cover all of Gaming's voice actors in the game and their previous works.

Japanese voice actor for Gaming in Genshin Impact

Shohei Komatsu is Gaming's JP voice actor in the game, and here are some of his other roles:

August von Earlshide in Kenja no Mago

in Kenja no Mago Land in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Jim in Karakuri Cirus

in Karakuri Cirus Hacchin in Show by Rock!! Series

in Show by Rock!! Series Kusuki in Granblue Fantasy

in Granblue Fantasy Aruku in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

English voice actor for Gaming in Genshin Impact

Caleb Yen as Male Trailblazer and Minimalist (Image via HoYoverse and Arknights)

Caleb Yen is Gaming's English voice actor. He is a pretty experienced artist and has worked in several games and live-action adaptations. Here is a list of some of his previous works:

Caelus (Male Trailblazer) in Honkai: Star Rail

in Honkai: Star Rail Beom Jae in Lookism

in Lookism Edward Elric in Fullmetal Alchemist (live-action)

in Fullmetal Alchemist (live-action) Nanao Nakajima in Talentless Nana

in Talentless Nana Changyu in Punishing: Gray Raven

in Punishing: Gray Raven Tetsuro in No Guns Life

in No Guns Life Minimalist in Arknights

Chinese voice actor for Gaming in Genshin Impact

Gaming's Chinese voice actor is Xie Ying. She has worked in several games, including other HoYoverse titles. Here are some of her major roles:

Bronya in Honkai: Star Rail

in Honkai: Star Rail Keqing in Genshin Impact

in Genshin Impact Raven in Honkai Impact 3rd

in Si Jiaxue and Gu Lili (voice) in Xing Yu Siwan Nian

in Xing Yu Siwan Nian Maia in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt NPC voices in Huan You Lie Ren

in Huan You Lie Ren Aphelios in League of Legends

Korean voice actor for Gaming in Genshin Impact

Kim Yoon-ki as Skiff in Thomas and Friends (Image via Thomas and Friends)

Kim Yoon-ki is Gaming's Korean voice. While he is not the most popular artist in the industry, he has worked on several projects, which include the following:

Multiple NPCs in Case Closed (Detective Conan)

in Case Closed (Detective Conan) Multiple NPCs in Crayon Shinchan

in Crayon Shinchan Multiple roles in Shinbi Apartment Series

in Shinbi Apartment Series Skiff in Thomas and Friends

Travelers can see more of these artists in Version 4.4, which will go live on January 31, 2024.