Garena announces Free Fire Bangladesh Championship, prize pool of 2.5 Million BDT up for grabs

Free Fire Esports for 2021 looks great, with tournaments being announced with each passing day. The latest tournament to be announced is the "Free Fire Bangladesh Championship," an open tournament exclusively for the players of Bangladesh.￼

The tournament features a massive prize pool of 2.5 Million BDT (29,472 USD), which will be shared among the 12 finalists. This event is the first tournament in the region for 2021 and is scheduled to commence on January 22nd. Free Fire will share the detailed prize pool distribution later.

Format and schedule of the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship:

Format of Free Fire Bangladesh Championship

The tournament will be divided into a total of five stages, with the top 12 teams making it to the Grand Finals:

Stage 1: Registrations and Open Qualifiers: The registrations for the event will take place between January 18th to January 22nd and will only be open to Bangladeshi nationals.

The minimum rank and level requirements are Diamond 1 and level 40+, respectively. The Open Qualifiers will begin from January 22nd and will filter out the top 48 teams here. These 48 teams will enter the Closed Qualifiers.

Stage 2: Closed Qualifiers: These qualifiers will last for a total of two days between January 29th to January 30th, and all the 48 teams will play a BO6 format with the top 18 teams moving into the League Stage.

Stage 3: League Stage: The League Stage will be played from February 16th to March 4th. It will feature a total of 18 teams divided into three groups, with six teams in each group.

Each group will play with one another over a period of nine days, with six maps being played out per day. The top two teams from each group will then move onto the Grand Finals, while the rest of the teams will move on to the Play-ins.

Stage 4: Play-ins: This Play-ins for the tournament will be played on March 12th, with the top six teams qualifying for the Grand Finals. This stage will be played in the standard BO6 format as well.

Stage 5: Grand Finals: The Grand Finals of the event will take place on March 19th, 2021. The winner of this stage will be crowned the champion of the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship.

Where to watch

All the matches from the League Stage will be broadcasted on the Free Fire Bangladesh YouTube channel.

Free Fire has been the most downloaded game of 2020 in the world, with more than 266 million downloads. It will be interesting to see the amount of traction the tournament receives in the Bangladesh region as Free Fire Esports has already become quite successful in regions like India, SEA, and the Americas.