Garena announces Free Fire Indian Championship 2020 with a prize pool of ₹35,00,000

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST

Free Fire Indian Championship 2020

After a successful 2019, Garena Free Fire has announced the first major tournament for the Indian region. A massive tournament to kickstart the year, Free Fire Indian Championship 2020 has a grand prize pool of ₹35,00,000. The tournament is divided into three phases and the registrations are now open.

The tournament will start with the Qualifier Stage (online round) from where the top 24 teams will qualify for the League Stage. The League Stage will be an offline round where the 24 teams will be divided into 4 groups. The top 12 teams from the League Stage will qualify for the Finals, which will again be an offline round.

The overall prize pool for the tournament is ₹35,00,000 and the prize money allocation is as follows:

Champions: ₹15,00,000

Runner ups: ₹6,00,000

3rd place finish: ₹3,00,000

4th place finish: ₹1,50,000

5th-7th place finish: ₹1,00,000

8th-9th place finish: ₹70,000

10th-12th place finish: ₹50,000

13th-24th place finish: ₹30,000

Garena is yet to reveal the exact dates, schedule, and the location for the tournament, but expect it to arrive soon. Registrations for the tournament are now live and interested players can register for the tournament with their team (4 or 5 members) by heading over to the official FFIC website.