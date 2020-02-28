Garena announces top 24 teams for the Free Fire India Championship 2020

Free Fire, the world’s most downloaded mobile battle royale game, has announced the league stage for the first tournament in India this year – the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2020. Spread over three weekends, the league circuit will kick off tomorrow, 29th February 2020, and take place every Saturday and Sunday (29th February to 1st March, 7th to 8th March and 14th to 15th March 2020), from 5 pm to 8 pm. This will be live-streamed on Free Fire India’s official YouTube channel.

The league stages will feature the nation’s top 24 Free Fire teams – 22 teams who battled through 5 gruelling rounds at the FFIC 2020 qualifiers stage and 2 top teams from the Free Fire India Today League (FFITL) 2019. These 24 teams will be split into 4 groups of 6 teams each. Each of these groups will battle it out in a complete round-robin format over the 3 high-octane weekends.

The top 12 teams will advance to the Finals. This will be held on 28th March 2020 at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata, and will see the top 12 teams contest for the title of India’s best Free Fire team, a slice of the INR 35 lakh prize pool, and the opportunity to compete against the world’s best Free Fire teams as India’s representative at the upcoming Free Fire Champions Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The 24 teams in the FFIC 2020 league stages comprise:

Bandra 50 Unity Squad Increasers NAMOONEY Bot Army Thug Life Team Nawabzaade Fatal 4 IND Punishers OnlY Bhai'S Atp kings Gully Gang Team Nightmare 4 ᴜɴᴅᴇʀɢʀᴏᴜɴᴅ Limited Edition Lucky boys DEVIL DAD KINGZ GOD THE_MAFIA'S THE UNDERDOGS YT Dessert God Western Tiger FAB SOUL Team Arya

The recently concluded qualifiers were an exciting affair for all involved. 2 teams performed particularly well and stood out with consistent performance – KINGZ GOD and NAMOONEY. They were participants in last year’s FFITL as well and are among the top teams in the country. Amidst the heat of the competition, there were 6 teams that were banned. 4 teams namely Bithi YT, LawLess Boys, Awsase, and Team Walters were banned for hacking. 2 teams, BRAVE HEARTS and Valar Morghulis, were banned for teaming up in the competition. The accounts of the players that were found hacking have been permanently banned and the players are banned indefinitely from all Garena Free Fire esports. Teammates of hackers and players found teaming are banned for 1 year from all Garena Free Fire esports.

Garena also unveiled SHAREit as a gold partner for the FFIC 2020. As a global technology company that provides content discovery, consumption, and sharing functionality to its users, SHAREit is one of the most popular apps in the world with more than 1.8 billion users across the globe. With this esports partnership, SHAREit will continue to deepen its long-term relationship with Garena.