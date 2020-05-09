Garena Free Fire: How to contact the Free Fire Help Center?

Free Fire Help Center (Credits: Garena Help Center)

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games which has crossed over 500 Million downloads globally. The game has seen a high jump in its player base, and also the developers bring out regular updates to make the user experience smoother and better.

But sometimes, players encounter various problems in the game like login and account ban issues. In these cases, they can contact the official help center of Garena Free Fire and describe the issue in order to find a solution.

Steps to contact Free Fire Help Center

Free Fire Customer Care

Here is how to reach out to Free Fire Help Center and get your problem solved by the official team:

Go to the official Free Fire Help Center website that is especially designed to help players seeking support.

Look for the Frequently Asked Questions section and check if your problem has been listed there.

If you are not able to find your answer in the FAQ section, then you can describe your issue to customer care.

Click on the Email Us Now button and login with your Free Fire account and submit your ticket.

After submission, Free Fire customer service agents will get back to you as soon as possible. Free Fire servers were taken down for maintenance on 7th May to increase the in-game server size.

But after the maintenance break, most of the Free Fire players are unable to log in to the game, and due to a technical error, they were getting this message: "Access token invalid, please re-login." The developers addressed the issue and they made an official announcement regarding it:

Dear Survivors, We are aware that some of you are unable to login to the game. Our developers are aware of the technical issue and are working to resolve this as soon as possible. We will update you as soon as this is resolved. We thank you for your patience and support! Thank you!

Also Read: Free Fire Diamond Generator - All You Need to Know