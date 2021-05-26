Garena Free Fire India server redeem code (May 26th, 2021): List of rewards, redemption site, and more

Garena regularly releases Free Fire redeem codes offering players the option to obtain items that can otherwise only be acquired by spending diamonds. These codes are made up of 12 characters and are meant to be directly claimed through the game's dedicated website for it.

However, each code can only be used on the intended servers, and it only works for a stipulated period before it expires. Here is a working Free Fire redeem code for the India server.

Disclaimer: The code provided below is working now and may expire soon.

Free Fire redeem code for May 26

The Leap of Faith Surfboard is one of rewards which players will get for using the redeem code

Free Fire redeem code for India server

ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards

Leap of Faith Surfboard

Water Fest 2021 Avatar

Guitar Basher

Note: The following error will be displayed to users outside the specified server when attempting to use the code: "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

There is no way to circumvent the error except to wait for the developers to release a new region-specific code.

How to use Free Fire redeem code from its official Rewards Redemption website

Step 1: The rewards through the redeem code can only be obtained from the game's official website. This link will direct players to the site.

Users have to log in to their Free Fire ID via the one of thea available means

Step 2: They must use the platform associated with their Free Fire ID to log in. The available ones include Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

It is important to note that guest accounts will not work for redemption, so they have to link the account to one of the above options.

Players need to enter the redeem code and press ok

Step 3: The third step involves entering the Free Fire redeem code provided above and clicking confirm. A dialog box appears, and users can press ok to complete the redemption.

Within 24 hours, the rewards will be added to their account and can be collected through the in-game mail.

If an error crops up while players try to use the redeem code, stating that it is invalid or redeemed, it likely means it has expired or is already claimed.

