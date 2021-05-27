Garena Free Fire India server redeem code (May 27th, 2021): List of rewards, redemption site link, and how to redeem

Garena allows Free Fire players to obtain a variety of in-game items at no cost through the use of redeem codes. These alphanumeric codes are often released on the game's official social media handles.

Free Fire Bangladesh recently released a new redeem code after their special Eid music video set three viewership milestones (at 300k, 600k, and 1 million) on YouTube. This redeem code works on the Indian server.

Also read: Sultan Proslo's (Dyland Pro) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, earnings, and more in May 2021

Free Fire redeem code for May 27

Leap of Faith Surfboard and Guitar Basher are two of the items

Free Fire redeem code for India server: ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021 Avatar, Guitar Basher

It is important to note that Free Fire redeem codes cannot be used by players worldwide. They are usually intended for players on a particular server.

The redeem code provided above is meant for players on the India server. If players from other regions try to use the code, they will encounter an error message stating:

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Also read: TSG Jash's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more in May 2021

Free Fire rewards redemption process

Players can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption site. A link to the website is provided below:

Website: Click here

Players are required to log in to their account through the platform linked to their accounts

Step 2: Players must sign in to the website through the platform that they have linked their Free Fire account to.

Players with guest accounts will not be able to use the redeem codes. They are, therefore, advised to link their account to one of the following platforms:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Paste the code provided above in the text field

Step 3: After players have logged in to the website, they have to enter the redeem code on the text field and click on the confirm button.

Press ok to confirm pre-registration

Step 4: Once the rewards have been sent to their account, players can collect them from the in-game mail section.

Players can watch the video below to learn more about the redemption process.

If a player faces an error during the redemption process, it either means that the redeem code has expired or has already been claimed.

Also read: Mr Ali's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021