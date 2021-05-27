Garena Free Fire India server redeem code (May 27th, 2021): List of rewards, redemption site link, and how to redeem

Garena allows Free Fire players to obtain a variety of in-game items at no cost through the use of redeem codes. These alphanumeric codes are often released on the game's official social media handles.
Free Fire Bangladesh recently released a new redeem code after their special Eid music video set three viewership milestones (at 300k, 600k, and 1 million) on YouTube. This redeem code works on the Indian server.
Free Fire redeem code for May 27
Free Fire redeem code for India server: ESX24ADSGM4K
Rewards: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021 Avatar, Guitar Basher
It is important to note that Free Fire redeem codes cannot be used by players worldwide. They are usually intended for players on a particular server.
The redeem code provided above is meant for players on the India server. If players from other regions try to use the code, they will encounter an error message stating:
"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”
Free Fire rewards redemption process
Players can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Players should first visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption site. A link to the website is provided below:
Website: Click here
Step 2: Players must sign in to the website through the platform that they have linked their Free Fire account to.
Players with guest accounts will not be able to use the redeem codes. They are, therefore, advised to link their account to one of the following platforms:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Step 3: After players have logged in to the website, they have to enter the redeem code on the text field and click on the confirm button.
Step 4: Once the rewards have been sent to their account, players can collect them from the in-game mail section.
Players can watch the video below to learn more about the redemption process.
If a player faces an error during the redemption process, it either means that the redeem code has expired or has already been claimed.
