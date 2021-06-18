Garena Free Fire redeem codes in June 2021: List of codes released this month so far

The use of Free Fire redeem codes has paved the way for users to obtain numerous exclusive items for free that are generally out of reach without spending diamonds.

Many players rely on Garena to release these codes, as purchasing in-game currency isn't something that everyone can do. The only drawback of depending on the Free Fire redeem code is that they usually have a usage limit and server restrictions.

Complete list of Free Fire redeem codes released in June 2021

Europe server

PACJJTUA29UU

LH3DHG87XU5U

Indonesia server

FF9MA3VCZDWC

Steps for using Free Fire redeem codes

All codes can be utilized on the official Rewards Redemption Site, which Garena has specifically set up. The link for it has been given below:

Rewards Redemption Site: here

Step 1: Users should visit the Rewards Redemption Site using the link above.

To use the redeem codes, players will have to login

Step 2: After that, players will need to log in using one of the available methods. They are:

Facebook

VK

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Google

Twitter

Step 3: Upon doing so, they must enter the redeem code into the box/text field and click on the “Confirm” option.

Enter the respective redeem code into the text field

Step 4: Once the code has been successfully redeemed, rewards will be sent to the player's account via the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

It is also worth noting that the redeem codes in Free Fire have a specific validity time after which they do not function. There is no way to fix this error, and users would have to wait for new codes.

Users can watch the following video to have a better insight on how to redeem codes to claim the rewards:

