Garena Free Fire redeem codes: List of free rewards in OB28 version

A Free Fire redeem code is a unique, 12-character alphanumeric code released by the game's developers. The code must be used directly through the official rewards redemption website.

One potential disadvantage of the codes is that they are only valid for a short period of time. Due to this, users must be quick in claiming the code to receive the rewards.

Also read: "If you’re a caster and content creator at the same time, you’ve to balance both things": Gaming Aura and Senor Mamba share their experience casting Free Fire together

Free Fire redeem codes released in OB28 version

Diamond Royale Voucher and Weapon Royale Voucher are the rewards for one of the codes

Here's the list of Free Fire redeem codes released by Garena after the OB28 update.

Redeem code

LH3DHG87XU5U

PACJJTUA29UU

Rewards

1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

1x Diamond Royale Voucher

The codes given above are restricted to players on the European server. Hence, other players can't use them to obtain the rewards. They will face an error when attempting to claim the rewards stating, "This code cannot be used in your region."

Also read: TheDonato’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more details revealed

Steps for redeeming Free Fire codes

The procedure for obtaining rewards is effortless. The steps have been provided below:

Step 1: The first step entails visiting the Rewards Redemption Site, a website by Garena to use Fire redeem codes.

In order to use the codes, it is mandatory to log in

Step 2: Then, players must sign in to their Free Fire IDs via the platform they have been linked to. This step is mandatory to collect the rewards.

Step 3: Once they have logged in to their account, they should enter the code intended for their region in the text field.

Enter the redeem code

Step 4: Tap the confirm button. A dialog box will appear, confirming whether the redemption process was successful or not.

Step 5: The rewards will be added to their account in less than 24 hours of successfully claiming the code. And the items can be fetched from the mail section.

One of the common errors that players may face is that the code is invalid or redeemed. This likely means that users have utilized the code or it has been exhausted.

Also read: Free Fire redeem code generators are fake and can lead to account loss or ban

Edited by Shaheen Banu