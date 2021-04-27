Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (27th April): How to get free Luqueta character, Diamond Royale Voucher, and more

Free Fire has many items that are highly sought-after by players, including characters, pets, bundles and skins. However, most of these items can only be obtained using diamonds, which are the in-game currency. These diamonds have to be bought using real money.

Since spending money on Free Fire diamonds isn't a feasible option for every player, Garena often releases redeem codes that provide exclusive in-game items at no cost.

This article provides players with the latest Free Fire redeem codes for 27th April.

Also read: Gaming Aura's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Free Fire redeem codes for today (27th April)

FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card.

H28UZG5ATK2R: Luqueta character, Top Pastry Chef (Head), Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate, 3x Diamond Royale Voucher, Double EXP Card (3d).

U8S47JGJH5MG: FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card

Advertisement

VNY3MQWNKEGU: FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card

Note: All Free Fire redeem codes have specific usage restrictions and are only meant for players on a particular server. The codes provided above are only to be used by players on the Europe server. This means players from other servers will not be able to use them to claim rewards.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs AS Gaming: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

Here's a step-by-step guide on obtaining rewards using Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players must first head to Free Fire’s rewards redemption website. The link to the website is provided below.

Website: Click here

Advertisement

Users must log in with any of the preferred platforms

Step 2: They can then log in to their Free Fire account via any of the following platforms: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

Players must link their Free Fire ID with any one of the platforms given above as guest users cannot claim any rewards.

Step 3: Next, players should enter the redeem code (provided above) in the text field.

Step 4: They should then tap on the "Confirm" button.

Step 5: When a pop-up appears on the screen, players should press OK.

Rewards can be collected from the mail section

Step 6: Once the redemption has been successfully completed, the rewards will be sent to the player within a day. These rewards can be collected from the in-game mail section. All currency-based rewards will automatically be added to the player's account.

Once the usage period of a redeem code has expired, players will encounter the following error when they try to use it:

“Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeemed.”

Players cannot get around this error and will have to wait for the release of a new set of redeem codes.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs OP Vincenzo: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared