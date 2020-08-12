Garena Free Fire reveals two new locations coming to Bermuda map

The maintenance for Free Fire's latest update has finally ended, and the game servers are now open to play for everyone. In the new update, Garena made a bunch of adjustments and introduced a series of additions to Free Fire.

With the release of the latest Free Fire update, the developers have announced a huge change coming to the game, which is related to the highly-anticipated Bermuda map. A few weeks back, Garena confirmed the release of a remastered version of the Bermuda map.

Besides the visual tweaks, the developers also announced the addition of two new locations to the Bermuda map. Here's a look at the changes coming in the map.

Two new locations coming to Free Fire Bermuda map

Garena recently announced via a Facebook post that they would be introducing two new areas - Aden's Creek and Academy- to the Bermuda map.

The Bermuda Remastered map will be available tomorrow (Image credits: Garena Facebook Page)

Academy

The developers released a blueprint of the remastered map, which unveils the location of both areas. The Academy is situated on the northern side of the map near the main road. The final structure of the whole area is yet to be revealed but as per speculations, players can see large warehouses inside the new location.

Aden's Creek

Advertisement

Aden's Creek is situated on the opposite side of the Academy at the southern side of the map, near the sea coast. So far, we only know the exact name and the location of the map.

However, players do not have wait much longer as Garena will push out these new locations soon.

Comparison between new and old Bermuda map

Bermuda map comparison

Bermuda Remastered new locations release date

As per the official announcement, Free Fire players can get access to the new map on 13 August i.e. tomorrow and can explore the two new locations as well.

The announcement reads:

The Bermuda Map is currently under construction. ⛏ Two new areas will be available on the Bermuda Map on the 13th August - Aden's Creek and Academy! 😍 Other unlocked areas will be opening soon too. Will you make a visit to these new areas? Let's see what it's like on the Remastered Bermuda!