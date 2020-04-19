Garena Free Fire: Top 5 best Gun Skins in Free Fire Store

Free Fire Gun Skins

Free Fire offers a lot of features like characters, weapons, gun skins, outfits etc. to choose from while playing a game. Since it is a battle royale game, guns play a vital role in deciding the winner of a game. There are a lot of weapons in Free Fire, with many gun skins, that players can buy from the shop by spending a certain amount of diamonds.

Unlike PUBG Mobile, the gun skins in Free Fire not only add visual value and effects, but also add some extra power to the weapons. These gun skins are available for both limited or a permanent period of time. Considering their looks and abilities, the best gun skins of Free Fire are listed below.

Top 5 Gun Skins in Free Fire

In Free Fire, every gun skin comes at a different price, and sometimes they are also available for free in various events introduced in the game. Players will have to open a crate to get the skin of a particular duration. Here are the top 5 gun skins in Garena Free Fire:

#5 Evil Pumpkin AK

.

Evil Pumpkin AK

Cost of the Skin: 40 Diamonds.

The Evil Pumpkin AK gun skin increases the rate of fire and decreases the range along with doubling the accuracy. It can be obtained by opening Pumpkin Flames Set.

#4 Aqua Scar

.

Aqua Scar

Advertisement

Cost of the Skin: 40 Diamonds.

This skin of Aqua Scar can be obtained from the Water Elemental Set. It doubles the damage, and increases the accuracy, but decreases the range of the gun.

#3 Blood Moon Scar

.

Blood Moon Scar

Cost of the Skin: 40 Diamonds.

Blood Moon Scar increases the range, and reduces the accuracy, along with doubling the damage. It can be obtained by opening the AR- Blood Moon Weapon Set in the store.

#2 Vampire Famas

.

Vampire Famas

Cost of the Skin: 40 Diamonds.

The Vampire Famas gun skin can be obtained from the Phantom Assassin Set. Just like Blood Moon Scar, it doubles the damage, and decreases the range of the gun. Furthermore, it also increases the magazine capacity.

#1 Venom M4A1

.

Venom M4A1

Cost of the Skin: 40 Diamonds.

Venom M4A1 tops the list of the best gun skins, and can be obtained from the Cataclysm Set. It increases the damage, and decreases the range, along with doubling the rate of fire.

Also Read: How to become a Free Fire pro player?