Garena Free Fire unveils The Vengeance event to delight players

Garena, the leading global online games developer and publisher based in Singapore, has announced new in-game and esports content to entertain and engage the global Free Fire community during these challenging times. This comprises The Vengeance in-game event, which lands today and two new international tournaments – the recently concluded Free Fire Asia All-Stars (FFAA) 2020 for Asia and the upcoming Gigantes tournament for the Latin America and Brazil regions.

With the global esports scene largely on pause due to the global situation surrounding the coronavirus, the new content reflects Garena’s commitment to deliver exciting, engaging and safe content for its community. The new content also takes the place of the Free Fire Champion’s Cup (FFCC) 2020 that had been scheduled for April this year, which Garena made the difficult decision to cancel.

The Vengeance Event

Originally planned as an in-game event for the FFCC 2020, The Vengeance event has now been released as a stand-alone event for players to enjoy.

Starting from 17th July, The Vengeance event will allow players to win event-exclusive prizes, including costumes, parachute skins, loot boxes and more! A new game mode, ‘Grim Reaper’, will also be available on the event’s peak day on 26th July.

From 17th to 28th July, players can gather destroyer’s orbs after every match and use them to spin for points in The Vengeance Exchange Hall. Milestone rewards include a new surfboard, gacha vouchers, and a permanent set of Master Destroyer Bundle!

On 26th July, players can log in to claim a permanent Destroyer’s Final Strike bat skin and enjoy 3X EXP/Gold/Frag over the day. There will also be a 5x destroyer’s orbs drop rate after every match to help players get the new bundle faster.

Check out the teaser trailer for The Vengeance event:

The full animation video will be released on Garena India’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram pages on 18th July.

Regional Esports Tournaments

Garena launched two new all-virtual international tournaments for players to compete from the comfort of their own homes – the recently-concluded FFAA 2020 for Asia and the upcoming Gigantes tournament for the LATAM and BR regions.

Garena recently concluded the Free Fire Asia All-Stars (FFAA) 2020, Free Fire’s premier online-only esports tournament in Asia, which brought together top influencers and professional players (pros) from India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam on the 12th and 13th June.

The Mafia’s placed third in the Pros All-Stars

Desi Boys secured third place in the Influencer All-Stars leg of the tournament

India’s representatives also put in a strong showing at the tournament, with two of its teams securing podium finishes. Desi Boys secured third place in the Influencer All-Stars leg of the tournament while The Mafia’s also placed third in the Pros All-Stars.

Gigantes, which will take place on 1st August, will feature the top 12 teams from the Latin America and Brazil regions. They will go head-to-head for the title of the continent’s strongest Free Fire team.