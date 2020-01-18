Garena opens registrations for the Free Fire India Championship 2020

Free Fire Championship

Free Fire, the world’s most popular mobile battle royale game, has opened registrations for its first tournament in India this year – the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2020.

Free Fire players from across the country have until 26th January 2020 to register through the championship’s dedicated microsite, and stand a chance to win big from a prize pool of INR 35 lakh.

The winning team will also get the unique opportunity to represent India and compete against the world’s best Free Fire teams at the upcoming Free Fire Champions Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Tournament Format

Players will register in teams of 4-5, who will then compete in the online Qualifier stage. Each Qualifier will comprise multiple stages which will have teams compete in best-of-1 / 4 / 6, etc. rounds. Teams will be ranked on points assigned for their placements and kill counts at the end of each round.

Thereafter, the top 22 teams will advance to the League stage, where these 22 teams and the top 2 teams from the last national tournament, Free Fire India Today League, will battle it out in 4 groups over 6 matches.

The top 12 teams will then advance to the Finals, where they will compete for the title of India’s best Free Fire team and a whopping INR 15 lakh. Details on the Finals including venue, date, and match schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Players will compete for a wide array of prizes -

Garena has also unveiled SHAREit as a gold partner for the FFIC 2020. As a global technology company that provides content discovery, consumption, and sharing functionality to its users, SHAREit is one of the most popular apps in the world with more than 1.8 billion users across the globe. With this esports partnership, SHAREit will continue to deepen its long-term relationship with Garena.

Free Fire has the largest and one of the most engaged global games communities. It has become a huge hit on a global scale with more than 450 million registered users and over 50 million daily users as of May 2019. According to App Annie, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game of 2019 across the Apple iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

Free Fire tournaments are also some of the most followed in the world. According to Esports Charts, the Free Fire World Series 2019 finals in Rio, Brazil, had more than 2 million peak concurrent viewers – a world record high for a mobile esports tournament.

To be a part of the FFIC 2020, please register here: https://ffic.garena.com

The FFIC 2020 registration opening video may be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKFb21i2HuQ

