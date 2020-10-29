Garena unveils Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) format and schedule, India to be represented by top 3 teams

Garena has unveiled the format and schedule of Free Fire’s flagship international tournament for the year, the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS)! The fully-virtual tournament will comprise three separate series – the Americas Series, EMEA Series and Asia Series – held simultaneously in each of the three regions, and will offer teams the ultimate stage to stake their dominance in each region.

The three series are the Americas Series, consisting of Brazil and the rest of Latin America; the Asia Series, which will involve Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand and Vietnam; and the EMEA Series, which will feature Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and North Africa (MENA).

Each series will have US$ 300,000 up for grabs, bringing the combined prize pool for the FFCS to US$ 900,000. To earn a slice of the rewards, the teams will need to navigate two stages: the play-ins followed by the grand finals.

Free Fire Continental Series Seeding

The top-seeded teams from each local-level tournament will earn direct entry into each series’ respective grand finals. The rest of the teams will earn their place in the Grand Finals by besting other teams in the region.

3 teams to represent India at the Asia Series

India will be represented at the Asia Series by top seed Total Gaming Esports, the recently-crowned winners of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall. The champions will be accompanied by Team CRX Elite and XTZ Esports (previously Stalwart Esports), who placed first and second runners-up respectively.

The series will offer fans a chance to witness their favourite local teams go up against their regional rivals, with top teams from Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand and Vietnam also gunning for the title. The top seeds from each will be directly seeded into the grand finals, with all of the second and third seeds must battle it out for five coveted grand final spots.

Free Fire Continental Series Schedule

Each stage of the tournament will be held simultaneously over the same weekend. For all three series, the play-ins will take place on either 21 or 22 November, and the grand finals will take place on either 28 or 29 November.

Competitive Format

All three series will follow the same competitive format across both stages of the tournament. Teams will battle over 6 rounds, across 3 maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari, with points awarded based on round ranking and the number of kills.

Check out the teaser trailer for the FFCS on the Free Fire Esports India YouTube channel here:

More details on the FFCS, including final line-ups and broadcast schedules, will be announced in the coming weeks. For the latest news on the FFCS, please follow Free Fire Esports India on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.