Gayle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Everything you need to know

Animal Crossing villagers are of many different species. Like in real life, even in the Animal Crossing series, some species are rarer than others. A total of 394 villagers are currently present in the Animal Crossing franchise. Out of them, there are only nine alligator villagers so far. Naturally, this makes them one of the rarer species, and consequently, most sought after kind of villagers in the game.

Of these nine alligator villagers, there are only two normal villagers. There are no sisterly, peppy or smug alligator villagers in the Animal Crossing series. Of the two normal villagers, one is known as Gayle, and here's everything you need to know about her.

Gayle with a villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Reddit)

Who is Gayle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Gayle is one of only two normal alligator villagers in the Animal Crossing series. However, she is the only normal alligator villager who has appeared in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Gayle in her Animal Crossing: New Horizons island home (Image via offcultured)

Gayle is a pink and white alligator with a dark pink heart right above her snout. She has bright blue eyes surrounded by beautiful lashes. Like every other alligator villager, Gayle, too, has protruding teeth from both sides of her mouth. Gayle's arms and legs also have a dark pink tinge towards the tips. She wears a pink dress in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In keeping with her normal personality, Gayle is quite easy to befriend. She is very helpful and kind towards the player and even towards other villagers. She is often seen to be indulging in her hobby, which is the nature hobby. Gayle gets along well with most other villagers except for cranky villagers and can often be seen speaking about an unseen friend called Moppina.

Gayle is shocked when an Animal Crossing player tries to offer her money (Image via Twitter)

Gayle has also appeared in previous iterations of the game, namely, New Leaf, Happy Home Designer Pocket Camp, and finally, New Horizons.

