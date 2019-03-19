GDC 2019: Google reveals Stadia- A New Gaming Service

Just a few minutes ago, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai took the centee stage to unveil Google's vision for the future of gaming.

He told us about his vision of bringing games to everyone and to every device whether it be playing it, watching it or streaming it. Everything will be at one place and hence Google's vision to the future lies in Stadia.

Stadia is Google's could gaming service which will enable users to stream games directly from let's say YouTube. CEO Mr Pichai passed the mike to Phil Harrison- a former executive at Sony and Microsoft who according to Pichai's words know the difference between an 'RPG' and a 'NPC'. Pretty cool right?

Phil went on to further explain how Stadia works. For example, a person is watching a trailer of Assassin's Creed Odyssey on YouTube and after it ends there comes an option to "Play it on Stadia." Now what's fascinating is that as soon as the user clicks on that option they are pushed into the world of Assassin's Creed Odyssey without even a loading screen. Now isn't that magical?

Google's Stadia is the most flexible the gaming service has ever been. A single Stadia GPU has a power equivalent to that of PS4 PRO and Xbox One X combined which are seemingly the most powerful consoles in the market currently.

Stadia will also offer it's very own gaming controller that has been optimized solely for playing games and connects to your Chrome via Wifi. When it comes to features, Stadia will offer a True 4K resolution as well as HDR support at 60 FPS to every user and that is a big achievement.

Partnering up with studios like Ubisoft and Id software which took the stage to show off their upcoming FPS Doom Eternal which will be available to play on Stadia-running at 60 FPS and 4K graphics.

The future of gaming is at Stadia.

