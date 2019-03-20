GDC 2019: Here's your first look at Google Stadia's gaming controller

Stadia controller

Google took the centre stage at GDC 2019 to reveal their future towards gaming. They went to unveil Stadia-a brand new gaming service that will bring the top AAA games with picturesque graphics to every other device.

Through Stadia, a person doesn't have to download games rather just by a mere click they can start playing the games such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey and the upcoming Doom Eternal.

Google's Phill Harrison further went to unveil Stadia's very own gaming controller that will offer a premium experience to anyone wanting to play games via Stadia. The new controller will apparently come in three colours which are the following:

Stadia controller

Stadia controller will connect to the cloud via Wifi and will provide stream specific features to the users. They consist of abilities such as getting help by the developers by pressing a button,etc.

From a design point of view, The Stadia controller looks pretty basic and feels as if the PS4's Dual Shock 4 and Nintendo switch controller had a baby. And I mean that literally. Anyways just like other controllers in the market this one will also have a D-pad, joysticks, face buttons, and shoulder buttons.

Stadia is confirmed to launch sometime in 2019 although a proper release window hasn't been confirmed yet. Stadia's single GPU at the data centre will offer processing power equivalent to that of PS4 PRO and Xbox One X's combined which is a huge amount, considering the graphics fidelity that these two home consoles provide.

What are your thoughts about Google entering the gaming industry? Will it impact the quality of videogames play now? Will it impact Sony's and Microsoft's upcoming next generation of consoles? Tell us in the comments down below.

Also for more Video Game News, as well as GDC 2019 coverage, stick to Sportskeeda.

