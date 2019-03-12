GDC 2019: Microsoft to show 30 games at the event.

Halo Infinite

Xbox developer Microsoft is ready to show what's coming to the Xbox One and Xbox One X in the coming months and years and GDC 2019 is their first stop in 2019.

Confirmed via their Twitter account, they will be showing about 30 games during the developer showcase media event at GDC 2019.

All the games that are confirmed so far are-

“Afterparty” (Night School Studio) – Xbox Game Pass

“Beholder 2” (E-Home Entertainment/Alawar Premium Limited) – Announced Today for Xbox One

“Boomerang Fu” (Cranky Watermelon Pty Ltd) – Announced Today for Xbox One & Windows 10

“Buildings Have Feelings Too” (Merge Games Ltd/Black Staff Games)

“Cake Bash” (High Tea Frog) – Xbox One X Enhanced

“Cat Quest II” (PQube/The Gentlebros)

“CrossCode” (Deck13 Interactive/Radical Fish Games) – Announced Today for Xbox One, Xbox One X Enhanced

“Dead End Job” (Headup GmbH/Ant Workshop) – Xbox One X Enhanced

“Dead Static Drive” (Fanclub) – Announced Today for Xbox One, Xbox One X Enhanced

“Devil’s Hunt” (1C Publishing EU/Layopi Games) – Xbox One X Enhanced

“Door Kickers: Action Squad” (Killhouse Games/PixelShard) – Announced Today for Xbox One

“Family Man” (No More Robots/Broken Bear Games)

“Hunt: Showdown” (Crytek) – Xbox One X Enhanced

“HyperDot” (GLITCH/Tribe Games) – Announced Today for Xbox One & Windows 10, Xbox Play Anywhere

“Lonely Mountains: Downhill” (Thunderful/Megagon Industries) – Xbox One X Enhanced

“Minion Masters” (BetaDwarf) – Xbox Play Anywhere, Xbox One X Enhanced

“Mowin’ & Throwin’” (House Pixel Games) – Announced Today for Xbox One

“Operencia: The Stolen Sun” (Zen Studios) – Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Play Anywhere, Xbox One X Enhanced

“Raji: An Ancient Epic” (SUPER.com/Nodding Head Games) – Xbox One X Enhanced

“Silver Chains” (Headup GmbH/Cracked Heads) – Xbox One X Enhanced

“Sparklite” (Merge Games Ltd/RedBlue Games)

“StarCrossed” (Whitethorn Digital/Contigo Games Inc.) – Announced Today for Xbox One

“Stela” (SkyBox Labs) – Announced Today for Xbox One & Windows 10, Xbox One X Enhanced

“The Forgotten City” (Modern Storyteller) – Announced Today for Xbox One, Xbox One X Enhanced

“The Sojourn” (Iceberg Interactive/Shifting Tides) – Xbox One X Enhanced

“Totem Teller” (Grinning Pickle) – Announced Today for Xbox One, Xbox One X Enhanced

“UnderMine” (Thorium Entertainment) – Announced Today for Xbox One & Windows 10

“Unrailed!” (Daedalic Entertainment/Indoor Astronaut) – Announced Today for Xbox One & Windows 10

“Void Bastards” (Humble Bundle/Blue Manchu) – Xbox Game Pass

“Xenosis: Alien Infection” (NerdRage Studios) – Xbox One X Enhanced

GDC 2019 is set to take place on from 18-22 March at the Moscone centre in San Francisco.

