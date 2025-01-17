Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The third day of the League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle features Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports (HLE). The former is in Group Elder, currently ahead regarding wins, while the latter is in Group Baron. Therefore, HLE must secure a victory over Gen.G to maintain a favorable standing in the group score. This necessity arises from the fact that the outcomes of the Group Battle stage are crucial for the Playoffs and Play-in Stage of the LCK Cup 2025.

With several roster changes and updates to the MOBA title, the Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup is bound to be riveting. Both teams are stacked with exceptional players and multiple LoL Worlds winners. Notably, the matchup takes place on January 17, 2025.

This article highlights both teams' recent results, statistics, and more details.

Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle: Which team will win the battle?

Prediction

In the initial phase of 2024, Gen.G demonstrated significant prowess with victories in both the LCK Spring and MSI tournaments. However, the squad lost in the LCK Summer Grand Final and was eliminated in the Semifinals of the 2024 World Championship.

Subsequently, the team changed its Botlane duo, introducing Ruler and Duro as the new players in the ADC and Support positions, respectively. The forthcoming match marks Ruler's return to the LCK following a three-year tenure with JD Gaming in the LPL. With Duro's support, he is poised to achieve favorable outcomes.

Nevertheless, Gen.G's greatest strength lies in the Midlane. Chovy was arguably one of the top three players of 2024 if not the best overall. His consistent performances and outstanding macro gameplay have significantly contributed to the team's success in recent years.

On the other hand, Hanwha Life Esports has only made one roster change ahead of the new season. Zeus, the two-time LoL Worlds winner, and the 2023 Worlds final's MVP, will be playing in the Toplane. He has immense potential to showcase clutch performance in dire moments.

Additionally, with renowned figures including Peanut, Zeka, Viper, and Delight, Hanwha Life Esports stands as one of the most formidable teams in the history of League of Legends esports. Nonetheless, an abundance of star talent within a single roster can occasionally be detrimental.

It will be intriguing to see whether HLE can sustain strong team synergy and successfully assert its dominance on the Summoner's Rift against a powerhouse like Gen.G.

Prediction: HLE is expected to win the series 2-1.

Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports: Head-to-head

These two teams previously played 35 times. Gen.G secured 28 victories, while Hanwha Life has managed to win only seven times.

Previous results

Gen.G lost its previous match against Dplus in the KeSPA Cup 2024. On the other hand, HLE lost against Gen.G in the same tournament. However, neither team was playing with its full roster on those occasions.

Rosters

Gen.G

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support: Duro

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

How to watch Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK Cup 2025 Group Battle

Here are the starting times of the Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports match:

PT : January 17, 2025, at 12 am

: January 17, 2025, at 12 am CET : January 17, 2025, at 9 am

: January 17, 2025, at 9 am IST : January 17, 2025, at 1:30 pm

: January 17, 2025, at 1:30 pm Beijing CST : January 17, 2025, at 4 pm

: January 17, 2025, at 4 pm KST: January 17, 2025, at 5 pm

To catch the Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports match live on an English broadcast, head to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

