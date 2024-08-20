Genshin Concert Tour 2024 setlist reveals the list of featured tracks from each region

The Genshin Concert Tour 2024 will be held at different venues from September 2024 to January 2025. Titled "Melodies of an Endless Journey," this concert will feature soundtracks from different regions of the game. The schedules and ticketing information had already been released by the official Genshin Impact X account. While a sneak peek of the setlist has been released, the full version hasn't been revealed yet.

The entire program setlist for the Genshin Concert Tour 2024 has now finally been released, with dedicated sections featuring tracks from separate regions of Teyvat. This article provides details of all the soundtracks that fans can hear during the Genshin Concert 2024.

Genshin Concert Tour 2024 program setlist revealed

The Genshin Concert 2024 "Melodies of an Endless Journey" will feature soundtracks from five different regions of the game: Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, Sumere, and Fontaine.

Trending

Movement I: City of Winds and Idylls (Mondstadt)

Mondstadt is the first featured region (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the soundtracks from the Mondstadt OST that attendees will be able to listen to during the program:

A Day in Mondstadt

Knights of Favonius

Bard's Adventure

Dance of Aphros

Symphony of Boreal Wind

Tender Strength

Whisper of Weinlesefest

Movement II: Jade Moon Upon a Sea of Clouds (Liyue)

Liyue is the second featured region (Image via HoYoverse)

The following are the featured soundtracks from the Liyue region OST that have been picked for the Genshin Concert Tour 2024:

Liyue

Peaceful Hike (Qingce Daytime)

From Snezhnaya with Boldness

Letter from Ajax

Rex Incognito

Never-Ending Performance

Wrath of Monoceros Caeli

The Imminent Triumph

A Noble Sacrifice

Movement III: Realm of Tranquil Eternity (Inazuma)

Inazuma is the third featured region (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the Inazuma region OST tracks that will be performed during the Genshin Concert Tour 2024:

Fall of Maples

Drifter's Destiny

Evergreen Cypress

Serene and Fathomless

Soar in the Wind

Marching to Victory

Thunderings of the Merciless

Bitter Triumph

Hang by a Thread

Movement IV: Forest of Jnana and Vidya (Sumeru)

Sumeru is the fourth featured region (Image via HoYocerse)

The following soundtracks have been picked from the Sumeru region OST to be performed during the Genshin Concert Tour 2024:

Sorush's Purity

Smiting Scope

Order of Silence

Purposeful Purity

God-Devouring Mania

Ashes of Anupadhisesa

Novatio Novena

For Riddles, For Wonders

Surasthana Fantasia

Chasing Starlight With You

Movement V: Pelagic Primaevality (Fontaine)

Fontaine is the fifth featured region (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the soundtracks from the Fontaine region OST that fans will able to listen to during the Genshin Concert Tour 2024:Fontaine

Que le vent soit doux

Lustrous Trick

Chasing the Wind

Largo alla Donzella

Lamentation et Triomphe

Eleusis Dicis Gracia

Parousia Diluvi

Eschatologia Iudicata

Le Souvenir avec le crepuscule

Se mettre sur son trente-et-un!

Setlists may vary from venue to venue, so all attendees are encouraged to refer to information at the concert venue for the performance setlist and order.

Read this article to learn more about the schedules, venues, and ticketing for the Genshin Concert Tour 2024.

Also read these Genshin Impact articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!