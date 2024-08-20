Genshin Concert Tour 2024 setlist reveals the list of featured tracks from each region

The Genshin Concert Tour 2024 will be held at different venues from September 2024 to January 2025. Titled "Melodies of an Endless Journey," this concert will feature soundtracks from different regions of the game. The schedules and ticketing information had already been released by the official Genshin Impact X account. While a sneak peek of the setlist has been released, the full version hasn't been revealed yet.
The entire program setlist for the Genshin Concert Tour 2024 has now finally been released, with dedicated sections featuring tracks from separate regions of Teyvat. This article provides details of all the soundtracks that fans can hear during the Genshin Concert 2024.
Genshin Concert Tour 2024 program setlist revealed
The Genshin Concert 2024 "Melodies of an Endless Journey" will feature soundtracks from five different regions of the game: Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, Sumere, and Fontaine.
Movement I: City of Winds and Idylls (Mondstadt)
These are the soundtracks from the Mondstadt OST that attendees will be able to listen to during the program:
- A Day in Mondstadt
- Knights of Favonius
- Bard's Adventure
- Dance of Aphros
- Symphony of Boreal Wind
- Tender Strength
- Whisper of Weinlesefest
Movement II: Jade Moon Upon a Sea of Clouds (Liyue)
The following are the featured soundtracks from the Liyue region OST that have been picked for the Genshin Concert Tour 2024:
- Liyue
- Peaceful Hike (Qingce Daytime)
- From Snezhnaya with Boldness
- Letter from Ajax
- Rex Incognito
- Never-Ending Performance
- Wrath of Monoceros Caeli
- The Imminent Triumph
- A Noble Sacrifice
Movement III: Realm of Tranquil Eternity (Inazuma)
These are the Inazuma region OST tracks that will be performed during the Genshin Concert Tour 2024:
- Fall of Maples
- Drifter's Destiny
- Evergreen Cypress
- Serene and Fathomless
- Soar in the Wind
- Marching to Victory
- Thunderings of the Merciless
- Bitter Triumph
- Hang by a Thread
Movement IV: Forest of Jnana and Vidya (Sumeru)
The following soundtracks have been picked from the Sumeru region OST to be performed during the Genshin Concert Tour 2024:
- Sorush's Purity
- Smiting Scope
- Order of Silence
- Purposeful Purity
- God-Devouring Mania
- Ashes of Anupadhisesa
- Novatio Novena
- For Riddles, For Wonders
- Surasthana Fantasia
- Chasing Starlight With You
Movement V: Pelagic Primaevality (Fontaine)
These are the soundtracks from the Fontaine region OST that fans will able to listen to during the Genshin Concert Tour 2024:Fontaine
- Que le vent soit doux
- Lustrous Trick
- Chasing the Wind
- Largo alla Donzella
- Lamentation et Triomphe
- Eleusis Dicis Gracia
- Parousia Diluvi
- Eschatologia Iudicata
- Le Souvenir avec le crepuscule
- Se mettre sur son trente-et-un!
Setlists may vary from venue to venue, so all attendees are encouraged to refer to information at the concert venue for the performance setlist and order.
