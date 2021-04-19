Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: What Yanfei thinks of Ganyu, Zhongli, Eula, and other characters

Genshin Impact 1.5's live stream confirmed the arrival of Yanfei, a new four-star rated pyro-elemental character, and recent leaks had revealed a few of the character's in-game voice lines.

According to leaks, the character has a lot to say about Qiqi, Ganyu, Xingqiu, Hu Tao, Zhongli, Ningguang, Keqing, and Eula in Genshin Impact 1.5. While most of her voice lines are extremely polite and respectful, Yanfei's voice lines towards certain characters prove that she is not afraid of speaking her mind.

While there has been no in-game information available about Yanfei before this, the voice lines do indeed provide a much deeper insight into her character and her personality in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Here are all the voice lines of Yanfei in Genshin Impact 1.5 that were revealed in the leak and the character they are intended for.

Qiqi

The voice lines for Yanfei that are intended for Qiqi in Genshin Impact 1.5 are:

"I heard that little herb gatherer has written out a whole set of behavioral rules for herself. She may be small, but boy has she got her head screwed on!"

"She's definitely destined for greatness..."

"The young of today shall outperform us tomorrow, as they say."

"I must admit, she has my respect."

Ganyu

Following are the voice lines Yanfei has for Ganyu in Genshin Impact 1.5:

"Ganyu is king and thoughtful. It's just a shame she's so busy all the time."

"Most of the time, she's buried in an endless pile of paperwork, the only exception being her nap at noon. Don't get me wrong. I have to put in some hours at work, too. But I'm happy with the job I've chosen, and it's certainly less taxing than hers."

Xingqiu

These are the voice lines that Yanfei has for Xingqiu in Genshin Impact 1.5:

"The Feiyun Commerce Guild is one of my oldest clients. Their approach to business is meticulous and thorough, and every business meeting I've had with them has always been attended by the head of the house himself. Last time though, I happened to meet their youngest, Xingqiu."

"To my complete surprise, the lad had no trouble whatsoever keeping up with my train of thought."

"He was very eloquent, too, and had excellent manners. Mm, definitely not a simpleton."

Hu Tao

These are the voice lines that Yanfei has for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact 1.5:

"I always hear people saying that the director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor has an unorthodox approach to business. They think she's gone a little non compos mentis after being in the funeral business so long."

"What are these people talking about? The Wangsheng Funeral Parlor provides a legitimate and necessary service, the cornerstone of any successful enterprise. Work is work. There are no good and bad jobs, or lucky and unlucky jobs, just jobs that need doing."

"If I had one gripe, it would be that the director rarely comes to me for legal advice, hmph..."

Zhongli

These are the voice lines that Yanfei has for Zhongli in Genshin Impact 1.5:

"Mr. Zhongli has so much in-depth knowledge on so many topics. He's like a walking library. Do you know what I mean? He's a total savant, though he never flaunts it. I could tell just by looking at him."

"People like him rarely shy away from taking on complex problems alone, so in my estimation, he's certainly not a potential client. And yet, somehow, I can't help but think I know him from somewhere, it's hard to describe the feeling..."

"I asked my father about it, and he just said something to the effect of he didn't know either, though he seemed a little evasive. It was so strange... Anyway, it makes me wonder if my father is hiding something from me. Hmph, alright then - if he won't tell me what's going on, I'll have to find out for myself..."

Ningguang

These are the voice lines that Yanfei has for Ningguang in Genshin Impact 1.5:

"You must have heard of the Tianquan, Ningguang? She's the highest authority where the law is concerned and often makes amendments to the legal codices. Every round of additions, retractions, and revisions generates mountains of material."

"Why, the latest edition of the legal codices contained three new laws, 121 revised legal annotations, and an array of new legal precedents. Archons know how long it's going to take me to commit them to memory... Still, she's a businesswoman at heart. I'm not about to let her beat me when it comes to the law. Once I've finished memorizing these, I need to step up my productivity..."

Keqing

These are the voice lines that Yanfei has for Keqing in Genshin Impact 1.5:

"The Yuheng doesn't deal with matters of the law and thank goodness... Knowing Keqing's attitude toward work and ruthless efficiency, I'd end up losing a lot of work.

"Although... No, surely it wouldn't come to that. She's a stickler for doing things the right way. No doubt she'd offend people... but if she had someone like me as her legal assistant... No way! Why should an eminent legal expert such as myself be relegated to the role of assistant!?"

"If she needs legal counsel, she can come and find me."

Eula

These are the voice lines that Yanfei has for Eula in Genshin Impact 1.5:

"Eula saved me once, and we've kept up correspondence ever since."

"She's very familiar with the Knights of Favonius' legislation but has never been one to be bound by convention."

"She uses cunning logic to deal with problems flexibly... Perhaps the reason we get along so easily is that I'm a similar type myself. Still, I'll never acquire that carefree spirit of hers. We are in very different professions, after all."

These are all the voice lines for Yanfei that recent Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks have revealed. These voice lines not only provide a much deeper insight into Yanfei's character in Genshin Impact 1.5 but also portrays her feelings towards other characters in the game.