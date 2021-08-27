Genshin Impact 2.1: Pre-installation date, Raiden Shogun (Baal) banner 4-star characters, and Aloy Demo revealed

The 2.1 update for Genshin Impact is right around the corner, and players will soon receive pre-installation content on August 30 from 11:00 (UTC +8). This feature will be available on PC and Mobile platforms and will help users install the update efficiently.

The 2.1 patch is filled with new content, including three new characters, islands, weapons, bosses, and more. However, the biggest highlight for the update's first phase is certainly Baal's banner.

Here are the four-star characters that might be featured in the banner alongside the Raiden Shogun.

Genshin Impact leak reveals Baal banner 4-star characters

Leaks have suggested that Baal's banner will feature the following characters:

Kujou Sara

Xiangling

Sucrose

As usual, these characters will have a higher drop rate.

Kujou Sara is a new Inazuma character in Genshin Impact. She seems like a perfect mix of Bennett and Fischl, thanks to her Electro element and ATK boosting abilities.

Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the flip side, Xianling and Sucrose have been around for a long time. Regardless, both the characters can still fulfill the supporting roles in a team brilliantly.

Xiangling's synergizes with the Raiden Shogun very easily. She hasn't been featured in a banner since Hu Tao. Hence it comes as no surprise that the Pyro Polearm user is finally returning with the 2.1 patch.

Xiangling in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sucrose is a great crowd control unit at C6, and players who don't have Venti must try to unlock more and more constellations on the alchemist.

It is worth noting that a new weapon banner featuring Engulfing Lightning and The Unforged will also arrive with Baal's banner. The former is Baal's signature weapon, while the latter is one of the most powerful Claymores in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact banners can always change with the official release, and players must take the aforementioned leaks with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact releases Aloy's demo named "Aloy: Otherworldly Hunter"

Aloy, the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn, is now coming to Genshin Impact as a free character. With the 2.1 update, she will be available to PlayStation users (PS4 and PS5). Players on other platforms will have to wait until the 2.2 patch to unlock the character.

Genshin Impact recently released a character demo for Aloy, showcasing some of her brilliant Cryo abilities. She is a bow user and can deal with constant Cryo DMG to the enemies.

Aloy is a free five-star character in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Despite being free, Aloy seems like a decent character who can easily fulfill the role of a support DPS.

