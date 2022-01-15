Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko’s abilities explained in a simple way

Yae Miko is a highly anticipated character who had everything about her leaked in various Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks. Players have been awaiting her arrival for a while and couldn't be more delighted with her moves being leaked online.

Apart from listing pertinent information, the article will also provide insight into her abilities, passives and constellations.

Yae Miko's abilities as per Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks

The above tweet showcases how quickly Yae Miko can activate all three charges of her Elemental Skill and then her Elemental Burst. All of the action takes place in nearly five seconds while covering a respectable amount of distance.

Players hoping to see a whole rotation against an enemy are in luck, as several video leaks of Yae Miko's kit in Genshin Impact 2.5 already exist. The one down below is a demonstration against a single Hilichurl.

sai @0x90sai here's an extra rotation video I recorded here's an extra rotation video I recorded https://t.co/eEKt64bRGV

Some leakers have stated that her Elemental Burst's thunderbolts can repeatedly strike large enemies. An example comes from a well-reputed leaker, Ubatcha1. They said that a Ruin Guard is too small to be hit twice, but large enemies like a Primo Geovishap can be hit twice by it.

It's also worth noting that she can pass through enemies by using her Elemental Skill.

Exploring Yae Miko's moves, constellations and more

Here is a simplified explanation of Yae Miko's moves:

Elemental Skill: Creates a small Electro totem (known as a Sesshou Sakura) that deals DMG to nearby enemies. It has three charges, each with a duration of 14 seconds and a cooldown of 4 seconds.

Here is a simplified explanation of her Constellations:

C1: Every thunderbolt from her Elemental Burst restores eight Energy.

Here is a simplified explanation of her Passives:

Utility Passive: Yae Miko creating Character Talent Materials has a 25% chance of creating an extra one from the same region but of a random type (same rarity).

Other Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks on Yae Miko's abilities

sai @0x90sai [2.5 - Beta] Yae's NA has AOE (See double stun) [2.5 - Beta] Yae's NA has AOE (See double stun) https://t.co/nmL4sMpyjs

Her regular attacks are also part of various Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks. Her Normal Attacks are fairly unique for a Catalyst user in that they can hit multiple enemies at once. It also has a decently long range for a Normal Attack.

sai @0x90sai Here's a video because @Ubatcha1 told me to make it Here's a video because @Ubatcha1 told me to make it https://t.co/UuAoe8VYya

Likewise, Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks also cover her Charged Attacks. They have an impressive range, and players can also cancel the animation by jumping or dashing. The above video demonstrates her canceling several Charged Attacks near the beginning, and the attack still has remarkable range afterward.

sai @0x90sai



HD:



The buff we all needed. [2.5 - Beta] Yae Miko - Plunging Attack Update - Tail addedHD: streamable.com/38i8jp The buff we all needed. [2.5 - Beta] Yae Miko - Plunging Attack Update - Tail addedHD: streamable.com/38i8jpThe buff we all needed. https://t.co/8MsjYYiz3E

The last ability worth mentioning is her Plunged Attack. It's not exceptional by any means, but it does include her having a tail during the execution. The animations are still subject to change, as everything here is still a part of Genshin Impact 2.5 beta.

