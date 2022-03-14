Genshin Impact 2.6 live stream and expected release date for all regions

Genshin Impact version 2.6 will arrive soon and players around the world are hyped up for the release of Ayato and The Chasm. The five-star Hydro Sword user and the new region have long been teased and are finally being added to the game.

However, before the 2.6 update, Genshin Impact will conduct a live stream a.k.a. Special Program to inform players about the upcoming content. From Ayato's playstyle to Chasm's secrets, a lot will be uncovered during the live event.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.6 Beta]



2.6 Beta will come to an end on Wednesday (in ~2d)



Any more changes to Ayato, if there are any, will come with the 2.6 live update

On that note, here is the expected date for the 2.6 live stream and the release date of the update for all regions.

Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream date speculated

Although Genshin Impact hasn't officially announced the date for version 2.6, it is quite easy to estimate when the event will occur. Traditionally, livestreams have occurred at 08.00 or 09.00 PM UTC+8 with a gap of 40-44 days.

The Special Program for version 2.5 went live on February 4, 2022 and it mentioned Yae Miko, The Chasm, and a lot more. Hence, if the developers are planning to have a similar schedule for version 2.6, the livestream should take place between March 16-20 at 08.00 pm (UTC +8).

The live stream for version 2.6 will most likely be held on March 18, 2022.

Genshin Impact 2.6 update release date for all regions

There are several ways to determine the release date for the 2.6 update. Based on the game's fixed 21-day banner cycle and 42-day update cycle, it should arrive on March 30, 2022.

Moreover, the ongoing Three Realms Gateway Offering event will end at 5.59 am (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022. This is usually when the maintenance begins, and the update is rolled out after five hours.

Hence, the release date of patch 2.6 for several regions is:

China (UTC+8)- March 30 at 11.00 am

(UTC+8)- March 30 at 11.00 am IST - March 30 at 8.30 am

- March 30 at 8.30 am Pacific Time - March 29 at 8.00 pm

- March 29 at 8.00 pm GMT - March 30 at 3.00 am

- March 30 at 3.00 am Australia- March 30 at 2.00 pm

All in all, it is safe to assume that the upcoming update in miHoYo's action RPG will be a massive hit among players. They'll be able to unlock new regions, characters, events, and quests, among other things.

As of now, version 2.5 is live with the rerun banners for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi. Moreover, new events like Divine Ingenuity and Of Drink A-Dreaming have received quite a positive response.

