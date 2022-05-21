Genshin Impact 2.7 to introduce new Artifact recommendation and Talent priority features

The recent Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream unveiled some new quality-of-life features that casual Travelers will love. The two main ones of note are the Talent Reference and Artifact Attribute Reference buttons. These features will show players the order in which other real-life players tend to prioritize Talents or Artifacts, depending on which screen they're on.

New players and casuals will likely appreciate it, as they won't always check online guides or other valuable resources for this type of information. It is based on other players' actions, so the information won't always be the most reliable. Nonetheless, it is something for Travelers to keep in mind when Genshin Impact 2.7 launches.

Genshin Impact 2.7 will introduce a new feature related to Talent recommendation and Artifact stats

Talent Reference and Artifact Attribute Reference buttons are at the top of the Talent and Artifact screens, respectively. Clicking on them will bring up the priority order of Talents or Artifact stats based on other players' data. Similarly, one can click on those buttons again to remove those suggestions. The above Tweet is an excellent example of how the feature works.

The Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream showed that the Talent Upgrade Recommendation feature will display all three Talents that the player can level up as:

First-Priority Level Up

Second-Priority Level Up

Level up according to recommendations

Unfortunately, this section doesn't show hard data as the Attribute Reference button does. That button is available on the player's Artifacts screen and can show something like:

CRIT DMG: 63.4%

CRIT Rate: 29.6%

ATK Percentage: 5.7%

The data here is sourced from active players and actually shows percentages, unlike the other feature; it will also work for every artifact slot.

Genshin Impact 2.7 release date

Naturally, some curious Travelers might wish to know when Genshin Impact 2.7 will launch. It is currently scheduled to launch on May 31, 2022, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). The above countdown should give a clear indication of when that will happen for those who don't wish to convert 11:00 AM (UTC+8) to their timezone.

The new Talent and Artifact features should be available at launch, although Travelers should keep in mind that delays in maintenance can happen. Aside from that, the much-anticipated Version Update will finally be making its debut at the end of May, and players can look forward to:

The previously mentioned features

Yelan's debut banner

A Xiao rerun

A new weapon banner featuring Aqua Simulacra and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

New quests (Archon, World, Story, Hangout)

Several new events throughout the update

By the looks of things right now, the future seems bright for the game that keeps getting more popular by the day, Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. Will you use these new features? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh