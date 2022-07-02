Genshin Impact 2.8 Redemption codes and how to use them

The highly anticipated Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream has disclosed brand new redemption codes for Travelers to claim 300 Primogems for free. Since readers will be eager to know the redeem codes, they are:

DTNVKAWBWSF5

WANVJAFAXTER

HA6C2AFBXSZV

These redeem codes will expire tomorrow, July 3, 2022, which is why Travelers should claim them without delay. After claiming all three codes, Travelers will receive the following rewards:

300 Primogems

5 Hero's Wit

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

Furthermore, newer players can use two additional redeem codes for extra Primogems. These codes are GENSHINGIFT and MS7C3SV8DMZH. Older players may have already used these two before, so they will only be able to claim rewards from the three livestream codes for now.

Genshin Impact: 2.8 Redemption Codes and how to redeem them

Redeem codes can be claimed by clicking on the link here. This will re-direct players to Genshin Impact's official redemption site. Here is a quick guide for new players:

Visit the official redemption site here Use HoYoLAB accounts to login Carefully select the correct server and the website will automatically locate the player's account nickname Manually type or paste the Genshin Impact 2.8 codes in the prompt box and click on Redeem Repeat this process for all unused codes

Successfully redeeming all these codes will send the rewards directly to the player's in-game mailbox. If any code is input incorrectly, then the website will show a prompt notice letting players know about the error.

Alternatively, players can use the 2.8 redeem codes in the in-game settings by following these simple steps:

Login to one's account in Genshin Impact Press ESC or click on Paimon's Menu Click on the settings (looks like a gear-shaped icon) Look for Accounts tab in the settings Select the Redeem Now option Manually type or paste the desired codes and click on exchange Repeat the process for all codes

Redeem codes through the in-game settings (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here are the codes for Travelers playing globally:

DTNVKAWBWSF5

WANVJAFAXTER

HA6C2AFBXSZV

It must be noted that these redemption codes are only available temporarily and will be invalid after July 3, 2022. Collecting these redeem codes will reward players with 300 Primogems along with other useful items. Genshin Impact livestreams are recurring events that always happen before patch updates and are a great way for new or F2P players to get their hands on new characters and weapons.

The 2.8 livestream showcased tons of content that will be available for Travelers to experience in the upcoming patch 2.8 update, with new characters and weapons in the upcoming banner such as:

Kazuha

Klee

Yoimiya

Shikanoin Heizou

Although players may be tempted to spend their Primogems on the banners, they should remember that the Sumeru update will come after the upcoming 2.8 patch update, so they should be careful about spending their Primogems. The next version update is scheduled for July 13, 2022, where players will get to experience all the content showcased in the 2.8 livestream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far