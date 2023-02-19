Genshin Impact 3.5 banners: All 4 character release dates and order

With the much anticipated Genshin Impact 3.5 update less than 10 days away, all the character banners for both phases have been officially announced. The upcoming patch will bring back some of the most popular characters and weapons, providing players an opportunity to summon them.

Genshin Impact 3.5 will also be adding two brand new units, Dehya and Mika, to the game, and to everyone's surprise, the former will also be added to the Standard Wish banner, Wanderlust Invocation, from v3.6.

The upcoming update is expected to be released on March 1 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) across all Genshin Impact servers simultaneously. This article will cover all the five-star characters that will get a banner in the next patch and their release dates.

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update and first phase banners release dates

The new Genshin Impact 3.5 patch is expected to be released on March 1 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), and before the new update goes online, HoYoverse will conduct a five-hour maintenance.

The first phase banners will be available as soon as the maintenance ends across all servers. Here is a list of the timings of the banner release dates for all the regions:

PST, UTC -7: February 28 at 8:00 PM

MST, UTC -6: February 28 at 9:00 PM

CST, UTC -5: February 28 at10:00 PM

EST, UTC -4: February 28 at 11:00 PM

BST, UTC +1: February 28 at 4:00 AM

CEST, UTC +2: March 1 at 5:00 am

MSK, UTC +3: March 1 at 6:00 AM

IST, UTC +5:30: March 1 at 8:30 AM

CST, UTC +8: March 1 at 11:00 AM

JST, UTC +9: March 1 at 12:00 PM

AEST, UTC +10: March 1 at 1:00 PM

NZST, UTC +12: March 1 at 3:00 pm

Dehya will be released on March 1 in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.5

During the Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program livestream, the developers officially announced all the characters and their banner schedule. In the first phase of the upcoming update, Dehya will officially become the first five-star Pyro unit to be released since Yoimiya, who was released in the v2.0 patch update.

Interestingly, the former will also become a permanent unit starting with v3.6 and will be added to the Standard Wish Wanderlust Invocation banner, which has surprised many fans.

Beacon of the Reed Sea (Image via HoYoverse)

Alongside Dehya will be Cyno, who will get his first rerun and their banners will be available for three weeks. At the same time, the weapon banner will feature each of their respective signature weapons, the Beacon of the Reed Sea and the Staff of the Scarlet Sands.

Shenhe will get her first rerun in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.5

Following Dehya and Cyno are Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe in the second half of the upcoming update, alongside the newest member of the Cryo family, Mika. At the same time, Mistsplitter Reforged and Calamity Queller are likely to receive a bonus drop rate boost in the weapon banner.

Since the first phase banners will last for three weeks, the second is expected to begin on March 22 or 23, depending on the server. It will also be available for three weeks.

