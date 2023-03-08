Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: New offering system rewards, 600 Primogems, and more

Genshin Impact's offering system allows players to offer in-game currency to obtain rewards such as Intertwined Fate, Acquaint Fates, and Mora. Recent leaks have revealed that the upcoming 3.6 version update might release a similar feature and a new Sumeru region.

Based on this information, the feature will likely be locked behind a World Quest on the new map. This article talks about the new potential offering system and the rewards that can be obtained from it.

Since Genshin Impact is yet to provide confirmation, players should note that the following information is subject to change:

Genshin Impact to introduce new reward system in v3.6, as per leaks

Several leaks recently surfaced within the Genshin Impact community, revealing a lot of information regarding the upcoming v3.6 update. It is believed that the next version might release a new desert region along with a series of new quests and enemies to expand the borders of Sumeru.

The leaks also revealed that there might be a new reward offering system, which is likely to be locked behind a new series of questlines. Some suspect it could be a sequel to the Aranyaka World Quest series, so players can expect many Primogem rewards.

The potential new offering feature is thought to be similar to previous offering systems, such as the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine and Lumenstone Adjuvant in the Underground Mines of Chasm.

This time, however, the feature is speculated to be tied to a special sub-area called the Sweetdew Pool located on the new map, and players will need to offer Plumes of Purifying Light to obtain the blessings and rewards.

Sweetdew Pool and its rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on the Genshin Impact 3.6 beta leak, it is believed that the Sweetdew Pool has only six levels, with each level offering the following rewards:

Level 1

Primogems x100

Mora x50000

Hero's Wit x5

Level 2

Primogems x100

Mora x50000

Mystic Enchantment Ore x5

Level 3

Primogems x100

Guide to Admonition x2

Guide to Praxis x2

Guide to Ingenuity x2

Level 4

Primogems x100

Philosophies of Admonition x2

Philosophies of Praxis x2

Philosophies of Ingenuity x2

Level 5

Primogems x100

Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew x2

Oasis Garden's Kindness x2

Remnant Glow of Scorching Might x2

Level 6

Primogems x100

Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew x2

Oasis Garden's Mourning x2

Dream of Scorching Might x2

If the leaks are to be trusted, there will be 30 Plumes of Purifying Lights, and five of them will be required each time a player levels up the Sweetdew Pool. As one may have noticed, each level gives 100 Primogems, making it a total of 600, roughly three pulls on any Genshin Impact banner.

The rewards include other in-game items such as Mora, weapon ascension materials, and talent level-up books, along with others.

Sumeru: Sweetdew namecard (Image via HoYoverse)

Once a player reaches the max level of six, they will also get a unique namecard called Sumeru: Sweetdew.

