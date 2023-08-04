Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine trailer shows Childe without a Vision, fans react

One interesting part of the recent Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program is that Childe can be seen without a Vision. This isn't an animation error, either. The leaked story of this update also hinted at him losing it, and it appears as though that part hasn't changed. Naturally, some fans have reacted to the strange phenomenon and how he decided to use his Electro Delusion for the upcoming bouts.

Much content was revealed in the hour and 12 minutes-long Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream. This article will focus specifically on the trailer involving Childe without his Hydro Vision and how fans are reacting to this easily missable revelation.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine Special Program trailer shows Childe without a Vision

The scene where Childe is without his Hydro Vision can be seen at 6:20 in the above Fontaine trailer. He jumps into action, the screen fades to black for a few seconds, and he criticizes how justice is done in Fontaine. Afterward, he uses his Electro Delusion before the screen fades to black again, and players see the As Light Rain Falls Without Reason splash art appears.

It's an interesting turn of events, so let's see how some people are reacting to this news.

Fan reactions to Childe not having his Vision

Some reactions to Childe's absent Vision in Genshin Impact 4.0 has gotten thousands of likes on social media. The one shown above is a straightforward example where a person is just surprised to notice this incident happening.

Normally, this character's Vision is on his right hip, but it's not visible in the few frames Travelers could have seen.

Jun⚢ @fatuischilde Wait Childe really has no vision OH WE ARE ABOUT TO EAT GOOD!!

Many people seem excited at the prospect of a potential Tartaglia and Nuevillette encounter. Not only that, but some people think Childe is pretty cool just for using his Delusion in this brief scene. While the trailer didn't reveal much about why he's forced to use his Delusion, many players are still talking about it on social media.

Comment by u/Karezi413 from discussion TARTAGLIAAAAAAAA in Genshin_Impact

Comment by u/Elira_Eclipse from discussion TARTAGLIAAAAAAAA in Genshin_Impact

It's not just Twitter where the reactions are happening. Some people are also discussing this new story update on Reddit. The two comments shown above are examples of people who are either excited to see the Electro Delusion again or think Childe is cool for showing up without his Vision in Genshin Impact 4.0.

It is worth pointing out that this isn't the first time Tartaglia opted to use his Electro Delusion. He originally used it against the Traveler in the Archon Quest's Chapter I Act III - A New Star Approaches. Players can always redo that bout as a Weekly Boss in the Enter the Golden House Domain.

That said, it is worth noting that he still had his Hydro Vision back then. The full details of why he's forced to use the Electro Delusion in Genshin Impact 4.0 will come to light once the update is finally released on August 16, 2023.

juniemunieart @juniemunieart



The amount of serotonin this bb boy gave me the moment he literally dropped in

#childe #tartaglia #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/xc9rs8kECj HE IS BACKKKKThe amount of serotonin this bb boy gave me the moment he literally dropped in

Some people even made fan art of the scene where Tartaglia jumps down and strikes a brief superhero landing pose. Many things happened in the Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream, and the Tartaglia part is just a small portion of that. It will be interesting to finally see how everything develops once the update goes live on August 16, 2023.

