Genshin Impact 4.2 redeem codes for November 2023

The highly anticipated 4.2 Special Program was premiered by Genshin Impact on their official Twitch channel on November 03, 2023. Tons of viewers gathered to watch the official reveal of juicy details about the upcoming content.

The 4.2 update, Masquerade of the Guilty, will drop within two weeks, featuring Hydro Archon's debut, Fontaine's expansion, and much more.

During the Special Program, HoYoverse officials also released three new time-limited redemption codes that players can claim to obtain 300 Primogems and other useful in-game resources.

This article will cover all of that and more.

Genshin Impact 4.2 Special Program redemption codes and more

4.2 Livestream Code (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned previously, Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel recently premiered the version 4.2 Special Program, "Masquerade of the Guilty," on November 03, 2023.

Amid the official announcements of future content, developers dropped three new redemption codes. Here they are, alongside the respective rewards :

VA97KJNF24UV - Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10

- Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 NTQP2KPEJMUH - Primogems ×100 + Hero's Wit ×5

- Primogems ×100 + Hero's Wit ×5 9T96KJNE2LVM - Primogems ×100 + Mora ×50,000

It is important to note that, as previously mentioned, these codes are time-limited and will expire within 24 hours from when this article was written.

Essentially, you have until 12 am (UTC-4) on November 04, 2023, to claim them. Once redeemed, you will have 30 days to collect the rewards from the in-game mailbox.

Genshin Impact redeem codes for November 2023

Other active redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

The following is a list of all Genshin Impact redeem codes that will be valid through November 2023:

9A97KJNX2NZ9: Primogems x30

Primogems x30 6T8NWE3HD7PD: Primogems x60 + Adventurer's Experience x5

Primogems x60 + Adventurer's Experience x5 GENSHINGIFT: Primogems x50 + Hero's Wit x3

Primogems x50 + Hero's Wit x3 HoYoFEST 2023 code (unique for every player): 20,000 Mora

In this case, each code can be used once per account, and no information about their expiration is available as of this writing. Hence, players are recommended to claim them without delay.

Code redemption methods and guide

Official Redemption Site (Image via HoYoverse)

In general, you can either use Genshin Impact's official site or the in-game redemption feature to claim the codes.

The following are steps to redeem via the official website:

Visit the official redemption site using the link provided above.

Login to your HoYoverse account.

Select the correct server and verify your character username.

In the redemption code prompt box, manually enter or paste the redeem codes.

Click on Redeem.

When done correctly, you will receive a dialog box suggesting the code was redeemed successfully.

In-game redemption method (Image via HoYoverse)

Those who want to use the in-game redeem feature can follow these steps:

Launch the game and log in to your account.

Open the Paimon Menu and go to settings (the cogwheel icon).

Access Accounts and click on the Redeem Now option

Enter the codes and press exchange.

Irrespective of the method used, all the rewards will be sent directly to the player's in-game mailbox.