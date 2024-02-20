Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks: Event character appearances and Nilou, Wanderer skins, and more

A few new leaks related to the Genshin Impact 4.8 update have surfaced online. According to a user named @white__fx1, the developers will likely add a fresh limited-time map for the flagship event, which will feature an interesting set of characters, such as Nilou, Navia, and Wanderer. In addition, it is speculated that the officials might release three new outfits.

Two skins are expected to be for 5-star units, and the remaining one will likely be for a 4-star unit. More about the event characters and the rumored skins is covered in this article.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.8 event characters and skin leaks

According to the latest leaks via @white__fx1 on X, it seems that HoYoverse will release a new limited-time map for the flagship event in the Genshin Impact 4.8 update. This shouldn't be surprising since this wouldn't be the first time an event-exclusive map would be added to the game.

Interestingly, the leaker has also shared the names of a few characters likely to be in the event in version 4.8. This includes:

Emilie

Navia

Nilou

Wanderer

Kirara

Travelers may have heard of Emilie a few times in the game. For those unaware, she is a popular perfume designer in Fontaine, and she is rumored to be released in version 4.8 as a 5-star Dendro Catalyst unit.

In any case, the rest of the lineup is a random bunch of characters who do not have any direct relation to each other. It is also worth adding that the leaker claims that Klee won't be making an appearance during this event. This is slightly surprising since she has been featured in all the previous summer events and was expected to return in version 4.8.

Expand Tweet

Besides the limited-time event, it appears that the officials might also release new outfits for three characters, namely Kirara, Nilou, and Wanderer. Unfortunately, there's no other information about the rumored skins as of this writing.

Genshin Impact 4.8 release date speculation

According to the current update schedule of the game and assuming that a patch isn't delayed or extended, Genshin Impact players can expect version 4.8 to go live on July 16 or 17, 2024, depending on the server.

There's still a lot of time until the final Fontaine patch is released, so it is very early to confirm if the skin leaks are true. Travelers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

