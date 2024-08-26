Genshin Impact 5.0 pre-installation size, requirements and how to download

HoYoverse has officially released the Genshin Impact 5.0 Pre-Install Resource Package feature, which is available on PC, mobile devices, and PlayStation. Using this feature, players can download the new content ahead of its release, making it a smoother experience for them to update the game when the new patch officially drops.

This article will be a guide for Genshin Impact players on how to download the pre-install resource pack on different platforms and its requirements.

Genshin Impact pre-download size and requirements

The platforms that support the Genshin Impact 5.0 Pre-Install Resource Package feature are listed here, along with the size requirements for each of them:

PC: 16 to 23 GB (26 to 38 GB required for unzipping)

16 to 23 GB (26 to 38 GB required for unzipping) Mobile Devices (Android/iOS): 2.7 to 3.2 GB

2.7 to 3.2 GB PlayStation (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Slim, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5): 31 to 73 GB

Please be aware that if you have any extra voice-line packs for different languages installed on your device, the file size may change.

Make sure you have extra space on your device than just the download size because the game will need it to unpack all the data when you install the update. For a seamless download, you also need to make sure that you are connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Apart from that, to play the game, the app will need to be updated when Genshin Impact 5.0 is released.

How to download the Genshin Impact 5.0 Pre-Install Resource Package on different platforms

Mobile (Android/iOS) users can download the Pre-install Resource Package through two different methods:

Method 1

Mobile players can find the pre-install function on their log-in screen. (Image via HoYoverse)

You can begin the pre-install process by clicking the "Pre-Install Resource Package" icon on the bottom-left of your log-in menu.

Method 2

You can pre-install the resource package from the game's settings as well. (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can also pre-install the resource package by opening the Paimon Menu, going to Settings, clicking on the Resources section, and there you can find the option to pre-install the Resource Package.

It must be noted that you will not be able to play the game while the pre-installation process is going on. Apart from that, once the update is officially out, you will be required to update the application as well from your respective app stores.

PC players can download the resource package from their game's launcher menu. A "Pre-Install" button will appear next to the "Start Game" button, and you can click on it to begin the downloading process.

PC players can pre-install the new content from the game's launcher screen. (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the Genshin Impact 5.0 update is officially released, you will need to unzip the downloaded files first before you can start playing the game.

For PlayStation players , once you launch the game and have sufficient storage space available, the device will automatically begin the downloading process of the Pre-Install Resource Package after some time.

Genshin Impact version 5.0 is going to launch on August 28, 2024. It will be one of the major updates of the game, as it will begin a new chapter in Genshin Impact's main story, while also introducing the highly anticipated region of Natlan.

