The Genshin Impact 5.3 update was released on January 1, 2025, introducing a plethora of new content to the action-adventure RPG from HoYoverse. During this Lantern Rite patch, players can obtain several free rewards from various sources, including redeem codes. Travelers can use these codes to earn Primogems and other resources quickly without any additional tasks, making them a lucrative option.

That said, this article will list all active Genshin Impact 5.3 redeem codes and their associated rewards. It will also be periodically updated throughout version 5.3 as newer codes are discovered and older ones expire.

All Genshin Impact 5.3 redeem codes

Here is a list of all Genshin Impact 5.3 redeem codes active in February 2025 and their associated rewards:

GS54MTX685: Mora x30,000, Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x3, Guide to Transience x3, Hero's Wit x3, Fine Enhancement Ore x5

Mora x30,000, Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x3, Guide to Transience x3, Hero's Wit x3, Fine Enhancement Ore x5 HNYM49IX9PDS : Primogems x60, Adventurer's Experience x5

: Primogems x60, Adventurer's Experience x5 WEAV365PI953: Mora x10,000, Quenepa Berry x3, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5

Mora x10,000, Quenepa Berry x3, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5 GENSHINGIFT: Primogems x50, Hero's Wit x3

Trending

You should note that the redemption codes remain active for a fixed duration following which they expire and do not yield rewards. As such, it is recommended to redeem them at the earliest.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

You can use the Genshin Impact 5.3 redeem codes via two methods. While one of them allows you to exchange them in-game, the other facilitates their use from any web browser. Here are the steps for both:

Redeem codes on Genshin Impact's website

Redeem codes on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's look at how to use the redemption codes from the official website:

Head over to the official HoYoverse redeem codes website.

Log in with your in-game account and confirm your Server.

Paste any of the above codes in the dialog box and press Redeem.

Repeat this process for the remaining codes.

Redeem codes in the game

Redeem codes in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, you can use the redemption codes from within the game via the following steps:

Tap on the top-left corner or press the Esc key to open the Paimon menu.

Go to Settings and then navigate to the Account section.

Click on the Redeem Code option to open the dialog box.

Enter the code here to receive rewards.

Repeat this process for the remaining codes.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.