Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream codes for 300 primogems

The recently concluded Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream revealed many details about the upcoming version, including livestream codes, banners, and events. As per the standard pattern, three brand new codes were released by HoYoverse during the livestream. You can get 300 Primogems and other valuable in-game items by redeeming these codes.

Players who are looking forward to pulling for the event or weapon banners in Genshin Impact 5.4 should definitely claim these redeem codes. However, do keep in mind that they will only be valid for two days after the stream, so players should exchange these redeem codes at the earliest.

Read on to find out more about the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream codes, along with their rewards and expiry dates.

Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream codes and rewards

All rewards from the codes (Image via HoYoverse)

The following are the codes provided by the developer during the Genshin Imp[act 5.4 livestream:

GISpecialProgram54 - 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore Mizuki0212Mizuki - 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit

- 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit AisaBathhouse - 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

As per an announcement from HoYoverse regarding an extension of the codes' validity (released last month on X), all codes revealed during Genshin Impact livestreams will now be available for an extra 48 hours. This means that the three aforementioned redeem codes will expire on January 26, 2024, at 11 PM (UTC-5).

Here is a countdown to keep track of how long the Genshin Impact 5.4 redeem codes will remain valid:

Once the timer on the countdown reaches zero, the codes will expire, and players will not be able to exchange them anymore. Hence, it is recommended to redeem the codes as quickly as possible.

Genshin Impact livestream codes: How to redeem?

1) On the official website

Codes can be redeemed on the Genshin Impact website (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can visit the official Genshin Impact website to redeem the livestream codes. In order to do so, simply log in using your credentials, enter your server and the code(s), and click on "Redeem".

2) Via HoYolab

Using the HoYolab app is one of the quickest ways to redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

The codes can also be redeemed on the HoYolab app, specifically in the Genshin Impact > HoYo Guides section.

3) In-game

You can also redeem the codes directly in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

To redeem the livestream codes in-game, simply open the Paimon menu, and click on Settings. Navigate to the Account section, where you will be able to enter the code(s) and redeem them.

