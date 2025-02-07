Genshin Impact 5.4 pre-registration web event: How to get 30 Primogems for free

The Genshin Impact 5.4 pre-registration event is now live on the official HoYoverse website. It is a small web event, participating in which will reward you with 30 Primogems and some other in-game resources at a later date. The event started on February 7, 2025, and will remain active until February 19. As such, it is recommended interested gamers partake in it at the earliest.

Read on to learn more about how to participate in the Genshin Impact 5.4 pre-registration web event.

How to get 30 Primogems in Genshin Impact 5.4 pre-registration web event

To build hype for the upcoming update's release, HoYoverse has introduced a new Genshin Impact 5.4 pre-registration event. It is quite simple to participate in the event as all players must do is pre-register for the rewards on the official website. Following this, they will receive the free resources via in-game mail when the version 5.4 flagship event, Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival, begins in the game on February 14, 2025.

As of now, the 5.4 pre-registration event is live and will remain active until February 19, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC +8). Here is a countdown reflecting the time until the event deadline:

How to participate in the 5.4 pre-registration web event

Steps to participate in the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

To participate in the Genshin Impact 5.4 pre-registration event and earn Primogems, follow these steps:

Head over to the official HoYoverse event website and go to the Event Calendar section.

Log in with your UID or HoYoverse account and ensure the server is correct.

On the event page, click on the Pre-Register button on the right-hand side.

Doing so will register your entry in the event and make you eligible to receive rewards when the Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival event begins in version 5.4.

Additionally, you can claim some more rewards by sharing the web event. Here's how to do it:

After pre-registering, click on the Share icon denoted by an arrow located in the top right corner of the Event Calendar.

Either copy the link or select your preferred social media platform to share the event and earn the associated rewards.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

