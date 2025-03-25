The Genshin Impact 5.5 update, titled "Day of the Flame's Return," has been released on March 26, 2025, introducing new characters, weapons, a Natlan map expansion, and more. During the patch, you can use several new redeem codes that are active to obtain a variety of free rewards, including Primogems.

This article lists all active Genshin Impact 5.5 redeem codes and their rewards. You should note that it will also be updated throughout the update as new codes are released and older ones expire.

All Genshin Impact 5.5 redeem codes

Below is a list of all active Genshin Impact 5.5 redeem codes you can use in March 2025, along with their corresponding rewards:

HS4NM7YDGC99: Primogems x 60, Adventurer's Experience x 5

Primogems x 60, Adventurer's Experience x 5 JRCB867O8KT3: Mora x 10,000, Adventurer's Experience x 10, Fine Enhancement Ore x 5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x 5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x 5

Mora x 10,000, Adventurer's Experience x 10, Fine Enhancement Ore x 5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x 5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x 5 POKAPOKAGENSHIN : Dreams of Healing x 1, Hero's Wit x 3, Sea Ganoderma x 3, Kageuchi Handguard x 5

: Dreams of Healing x 1, Hero's Wit x 3, Sea Ganoderma x 3, Kageuchi Handguard x 5 11KU0MNDK2RG : Primogems x 60, Adventurer's Experience x 5

: Primogems x 60, Adventurer's Experience x 5 GENSHINGIFT: Primogems x 50, Hero's Wit x 3

It is recommended that you use all the codes listed above at the earliest, as they tend to expire after a certain period.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

You can use a redemption code in this title either in-game or on the official HoYoverse website. Here are the steps for both methods:

Redeem codes on HoYoverse's website

Redeem codes on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's how to redeem codes on the official HoYoverse website:

Open the official redeem code website on any web browser.

Log in with your in-game account.

Confirm your server and in-game name.

Paste the code and press Redeem.

Repeat the process for the remaining codes.

Redeem codes in-game

Redeem codes in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

You can also exchange the codes from within the game:

Open the Paimon menu from the top-left corner or by pressing the Esc key

Head over to Settings.

Then go to Account Settings.

Click on the Redeem Code option to open a dialog box.

Paste the code and Exchange.

Repeat the process for the remaining codes.

