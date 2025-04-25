Genshin Impact 5.6 banner schedule: Escoffier, Ifa, and more

The banner schedule for Genshin Impact's 5.6 update has been announced during the version 5.6 livestream. HoYoverse revealed that the brand-new 5-star Cryo character, Escoffier, will be featured during the first half of the update, along with her signature 5-star Polearm, Symphonist of Scents. Additionally, the release dates of some other popular 5-star characters have also been confirmed.

This article provides the complete banner schedule for Genshin Impact 5.6, as announced during the livestream. It provides details about the upcoming characters as well as the weapons.

Genshin Impact 5.6 banners and release dates

Here is the banner schedule for the limited-time characters in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update:

Phase I (May 7, 2025)

Escoffier's first half banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier (new 5-star Cryo; Polearm)

(new 5-star Cryo; Polearm) Navia (5-star Geo; Claymore)

(5-star Geo; Claymore) Ifa (new 4-star Anemo; Catalyst)

Phase II (May 27, 2025)

Kinich's second half banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Kinich (5-star Dendro; Claymore)

(5-star Dendro; Claymore) Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro; Polearm)

The first half banners for version 5.6 will be released as soon as the new update goes live on May 7, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). It will introduce Escoffier and Ifa as new playable characters. While the former is a 5-star character from the Cryo element, the latter is a 4-star character from the Anemo element. Additionally, the Geo main DPS, Navia, will return to the game for her rerun banner during this period.

As for the second half of the patch arriving on May 27, 2025, HoYoverse has announced that Kinich and Raiden Shogun will be featured on the gacha banners. While the former is a powerful Dendro main DPS, the latter is a versatile Electro character that can function as a damage dealer and a sub-DPS.

Weapon banners in Genshin Impact 5.6

Escoffier's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's look at the weapons banner schedule for the 5.6 update:

Phase I (May 7, 2025)

Symphonist of Scents (new 5-star Polearm; Escoffier's signature weapon)

(new 5-star Polearm; Escoffier's signature weapon) Verdict (5-star Claymore; Navia's signature weapon)

Phase II (May 27, 2025)

Fang of the Mountain King (5-star Claymore; Kinich's signature weapon)

(5-star Claymore; Kinich's signature weapon) Engulfing Lightning (5-star Polearm; Raiden Shogun's signature weapon)

The Epitome Invocation weapon banners of version 5.6 will offer the signature weapons of the featured 5-star characters during the first half and second half of the update.

Chronicled Wish banners in Genshin Impact 5.6

Inazuma Chronicled Wish banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The version 5.6 livestream has also confirmed that a special Inazuma-themed Chronicled Wish banner will be introduced to the game in the next update. It will offer the following 5-star characters:

Ayaka (5-star Cryo; Sword)

(5-star Cryo; Sword) Ayato (5-star Hydro; Sword)

(5-star Hydro; Sword) Yoimiya (5-star Pyro; Bow)

(5-star Pyro; Bow) Chiori (5-star Geo; Sword)

(5-star Geo; Sword) Yae Miko (5-star Electro; Catalyst)

(5-star Electro; Catalyst) Itto (5-star Geo; Claymore)

(5-star Geo; Claymore) Kokomi (5-star Hydro; Catalyst)

(5-star Hydro; Catalyst) Kazuha (5-star Anemo; Sword)

Moreover, the Chronicled Wish weapons banner will include the following weapons:

Mistsplitter Reforged (5-star Sword; Ayaka's signature weapon)

(5-star Sword; Ayaka's signature weapon) Haran Geppaku Futsu (5-star Sword; Ayato's signature weapon)

(5-star Sword; Ayato's signature weapon) Thundering Pulse (5-star Bow; Yoimiya's signature weapon)

(5-star Bow; Yoimiya's signature weapon) Uraku Misugiri (5-star Sword; Chiori's signature weapon)

(5-star Sword; Chiori's signature weapon) Kagura's Verity (5-star Catalyst; Yae Miko's signature weapon)

(5-star Catalyst; Yae Miko's signature weapon) Redhorn Stonethresher (5-star Claymore; Itto's signature weapon)

(5-star Claymore; Itto's signature weapon) Everlasting Moonglow (5-star Catalyst; Kokomi's signature weapon)

(5-star Catalyst; Kokomi's signature weapon) Freedom-Sworn (5-star Sword; Kazuha's signature weapon)

