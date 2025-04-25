Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream redeem codes, rewards, and expiry date

The Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream premiered on April 25, 2025, and provided fans with a preview of the new characters, weapons, and events coming in the upcoming update. HoYoverse also announced three exclusive redeem codes during the telecast, which can be exchanged for 300 Primogems and some other free resources.
This article lists all three Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream redeem codes and their rewards, along with information about their expiry times. Moreover, it includes steps on how to use these codes to claim the free gifts.
Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream codes, rewards, and expiry timing
The Genshin Impact 5.6 livestream aired on April 25, 2025, at 8:00 AM (UTC -4) on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. During the telecast, HoYoverse revealed key information about the next patch and provided viewers with the following three livestream codes:
- GI56Paralogism: 100 x Primogems, 10 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
- ChefEscoffier0507: 100 x Primogems, 5 x Hero's Wit
- IfaCacucu0507: 100 x Primogems, 50,000 x Mora
It is recommended that players exchange the aforementioned codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the free Primogems. The version 5.6 livestream codes will expire on April 28, 2025, at 12:00 AM (UTC -4).
How to redeem livestream codes in Genshin Impact
HoYoverse allows players to exchange livestream codes using three methods, and here are the steps for each one:
How to redeem in-game
Follow these steps to use redemption codes from within the game:
- Open the Paimon menu from the top-left corner.
- Head over to the Settings menu.
- Go to the Account tab and select the Redeem Code option.
- Paste the code and click Redeem.
- Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.
How to redeem on HoYoverse website
Travelers can also exchange the livestream codes on the official HoYoverse website by following these steps:
- Open the HoYoverse redeem codes website on any web browser.
- Log in using your account details.
- Confirm the Server and Character Nickname.
- Paste the code and press Redeem.
- Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.
How to redeem on HoYoLAB app
Alternatively, players who use HoYoLAB can obtain the livestream code rewards from within the app by following these steps:
- Open the HoYoLAB application.
- Navigate to the HoYo Guides section.
- All three codes will be listed here, and just tap on the Redeem option beside them to claim rewards.
- Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.
