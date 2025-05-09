Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream redeem codes, rewards, and expiry date

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream premiered on May 9, 2025, and provided fans with a preview of the upcoming update's contents. HoYoverse showcased the new characters, Light Cones, and events that will be a part of the next patch, and also released three new exclusive redeem codes, offering Stellar Jades and some other free resources.
This article lists all three Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream redeem codes, their rewards, and includes details about their expiry times. We've also provided steps on how to use these codes to claim the free items.
Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream codes, rewards, and expiry timing
The Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 livestream was telecast on May 9, 2025, at 7:30 PM (UTC +8) on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. During the broadcast, the developer showcased the contents of the next patch and provided viewers with the following livestream codes:
- WS25K4Y4C5ET: Stellar Jades x 100, Credits x 50,000
- GT34K5Z4U4EX: Stellar Jades x 100, Traveler's Guides x 5
- SAJ4KLZLDMW3: Stellar Jades x 100, Refined Aether x 4
It is recommended that players exchange the redeem codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the free Stellar Jades. HoYoverse has announced that the version 3.3 livestream codes will expire on May 10, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC +8).
How to redeem livestream codes in Honkai Star Rail
The HSR livestream codes can be exchanged for rewards via three different methods.
How to redeem in-game
Here's how to use codes from within the game:
- Boot up the title on any platform.
- Open the Pause menu.
- Click on the triple-dot button (...) beside the username.
- Tap on the Redemption Code option to open a dialog box.
- Paste the code and press Confirm.
- Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.
How to redeem on HoYoverse website
The developer also allows players to exchange the codes on their official website. Let's look at how to do so:
- Open the official HoYoverse code page on any browser.
- Log in using your account details.
- Select the server and confirm the username.
- Paste the code and press Redeem.
- Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.
How to redeem on HoYoLAB app
HoYoLAB users can also claim the livestream code rewards from within the app via these steps:
- Open the HoYoLAB application.
- Go to the HoYo Guides section of HSR.
- All three codes will be listed here, and you can obtain the rewards by clicking Redeem.
- Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.
