The Genshin Impact 5.6 update, titled "Paralogism," has been released globally on May 7, 2025, introducing two new playable characters, Escoffier and Ifa, along with new weapons, events, and more. During the patch, you can use several redeem codes to obtain free rewards, including Primogems.
To make it easier for fans to keep track of the active codes, this article lists all active Genshin Impact 5.6 redeem codes and their corresponding rewards. It also includes information on how to use them.
All Genshin Impact 5.6 redeem codes
Here are all active Genshin Impact 5.6 redeem codes you can use in May 2025, along with their rewards:
- ZT5RJ4AX4WYV: Primogems x 60
- OSOIDWA2R5H3: Mora x 10,000, Adventurer's Experience x 10, Fine Enhancement Ore x 5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x 5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x 5
- HS4NM7YDGC99: Primogems x 60, Adventurer's Experience x 5
- GENSHINGIFT: Primogems x 50, Hero's Wit x 3
You are recommended to exchange all the above-mentioned redemption codes at the earliest, as they tend to expire after a certain duration.
How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact
There are two ways to use redemption codes in this RPG. While one of them allows you to exchange them in-game, the other requires you to log in with your credentials on the official website. Let's look at the steps for both methods:
Redeem codes on HoYoverse's website
Let's look at how to redeem codes on the official HoYoverse website:
- Open the official HoYoverse redeem code website on any browser.
- Log in with your credentials.
- Confirm the server and in-game name.
- Paste the code in the designated area and press Redeem.
- Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.
Redeem codes in-game
Here's how to use codes from within the game:
- Open the Paimon menu from the top-left corner.
- Go to Settings.
- Then head over to the Account Settings section.
- Tap on the Redeem Code option to open a dialog box.
- Paste the code and click Exchange.
- Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.
