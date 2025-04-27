Genshin Impact 5.7 Beta: Sign-up application, how to apply, eligibility, and deadline

The signing-up process for the Genshin Impact version 5.7 Closed Beta Test began on April 25, 2025. Those interested have until April 29, 2025, to submit their applications. All you must do is fill out the recruitment form with the required information, and if selected, you will get the opportunity to test the upcoming patch's contents ahead of others.

However, note that if you are picked for the Beta test, you will be subject to a strict non-disclosure agreement, preventing you from leaking any information.

Read on to learn how to apply for the Genshin Impact 5.7 Beta test and its eligibility criteria.

Genshin Impact 5.7 Beta application guide

The Genshin Impact 5.7 Beta test recruitment is currently underway. You can apply for it by filling out a simple form on the official website. The deadline for the submission is April 29, 2025, after which the developer will no longer accept applications. Thus, fill out the form ahead of time to avoid any likely issues.

Here is a countdown showcasing the time until sign-ups for version 5.6 CBT end:

How to apply for the version 5.7 Beta test

Follow these steps to submit your application for version 5.7 Beta:

Open the official HoYoverse application page on any web browser.

Log in with the in-game account you wish to participate with.

Fill in the required information in the form and submit it.

If you are selected to partake in the Beta test, you will be notified by Paimon in your Discord DMs. However, note that only a handful of players are picked for testing, and it is possible you may not hear from Paimon should the developer not select you.

Prerequisites to apply for the version 5.7 Beta test

To be considered eligible for the CBT, you must meet the following prerequisites:

Ensure you use the correct HoYoverse account before filling out the form.

Make sure you are part of the official Genshin Impact Discord channel.

Verify that your Discord DMs are open to receiving messages from Paimon.

Ensure you are at least 18 years old at the time of application.

Make sure you have a valid government-issued ID, like a Driving Licence or Passport, for verification, and it is not expired.

If any of the above-mentioned requirements aren't met, HoYoverse will disqualify your application for the Beta test.

