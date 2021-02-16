Genshin Impact: A Very Festive Problem walkthrough

Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite Tales: Stage II, A Very Festive Problem, unlocks once players complete the main event quest and Stage I, City of Chores.

Herbalist Gui at the Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue kicks off the quest. Completion of this quest rewards the players with Primogems, Mora, and Festive Fever.

Genshin Impact: A Very Festive Problem

Quest Locations

Upon arrival at Bubu Pharmacy, Herbalist Gui will request that the player deliver medicine to two different people down by the docks. Both are easy to find using the in-game map. Once a player has delivered both parcels of medicine to their intended recipients, they then need to head back to Gui.

Being the Lantern Festival, Gui wants a Xiao lantern, not for his business, but for himself. Genshin Impact players should make sure they have one on hand, or at least have the following so they can craft one for him when the time comes:

1 Lantern Fiber - Found from any harvestable plant

1 Wick Material - Hilichurl and Fatui drop them

1 Plaustrite Shard - Found from any harvestable ore, geovishap enemies, or stonehide lawachurls

Lanterns can be crafted at Alchemy tables, but players who have made it this far into the event know that by now. Once Gui has his lantern, use the sundial in the Paimon Menu to wait until 20:00 the next day. Setting the clock to that time on the current day will not work for the quest.

Once the time has passed, talk to Gui and he will release the lantern. This will finish the quest and reward Genshin Impact players 30 Primogems, 20000 Mora, and 100 Festive Fever.

That is all there is to it. This part of the Lantern Festival event in Genshin Impact is pretty straight forward, rewarding players for a simple delivery quest.