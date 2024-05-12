Genshin Impact Alice concept art leaks show character design

Most Genshin Impact players would be familiar with Alice. She is the renowned adventurer and mage whom we have heard from several times during the narrative. However, we have yet to meet her in the game and her appearance remains a mystery. Popular leaker, Blednaya, has recently shared a concept art of Alice, showcasing her potential character design. The artwork is eerily similar to Klee, which makes sense considering she is Alice's daughter.

This article explores the latest leaks related to Alice's character design in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Alice's concept art designs

Alice is one of the most elusive characters in Genshin Impact and has been part of the storyline in several instances. She is a famous adventurer, a powerful mage part of the infamous Hexenzirkel, and Klee's mother. Furthermore, she is also the author of the Teyvat Travel Guide, a popular travel magazine in the game.

While Travelers have heard from Alice before during older quests, she has yet to appear in the flesh. Naturally, fans have been extremely curious about her appearance.

That said, Blednaya, a prominent leaker in the community, has revealed a concept art of Alice on their Telegram channel. The image comes courtesy of Keitaro_gg.

In the artwork, fans can see Alice draped in a red hood. She seems to have long white hair, neatly tied into a ponytail resting at the front. Her scarlet eyes and elf-like ears are reminiscent of her daughter Klee's character design.

Alice also appears to have feathers adoring her red hood, with some earrings hanging from her ears.

However, take this information with a grain of salt as the developers oftentimes change the final character designs drastically, as evidenced by the changes made to Sethos' design.

Moreover, a popular leaker, TeamMew, has suggested that this Alice concept art may be from sometime around Genshin Impact version 1.5. According to them, it could have been produced as reference material for Alice's voice actors to envision the character when performing.

Considering how much time has passed since the 1.5 update, it is plausible that the leaked design may have been reworked since.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.